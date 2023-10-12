The Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a Thursday Night Football clash that couldn’t be more lopsided in the eyes of oddsmakers. Odds range from -600 to -650 in favor of the Chiefs across the best NFL betting sites.

Because of how favorable those odds are (And the fact that some welcome offers won’t let you bet on a favorite that heavy), I’m turning my attention to the 10.5 point spread FanDuel has in favor of Kansas City.

While the NFL is as unpredictable a league as any, this rivalry has been entirely one sided in the last decade. Kansas City is riding a 15 game winning streak over the Broncos and I don’t see that streak ending Thursday.

Read up on the best Kentucky sports betting sites to use as a new player to bet on this game

Broncos vs Chiefs prediction: Analysis

(Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime Video)

History in any divisional rivalry is instructive, and Denver being winless against their rival since September of 2015 is telling. Credit is due to the Broncos for keeping the game within one possession four of the last five games however.

That said, these teams are very different than the ones who clashed in recent years. Denver’s defense was always a strength, but they rank last in points per game and yards per game. They’re just average at getting sacks and turnovers as well.

It’s stunning to see their defense collapse this year after a stout 2022 season, as the likes of Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons are still there. But their rush defense ranks last in the league and their front seven plays a large role in that.

Offensively, Russell Wilson has played like an average NFL quarterback. Compared to his disastrous 2022 season, it appears Sean Payton has helped some. Although Wilson ranks second in passing touchdowns, he’s the sixth most sacked quarterback in the league.

» READ MORE: Bet a high scoring game in Flyers season opener against Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday night

Whereas the Broncos defense has crumbled this season, the Chiefs’ defense has soared to arguably the best ever in the Patrick Mahomes era. Kansas City’s defense ranks ninth in yards and fourth in points. Their veterans and young players have both elevated their play.

If anything, the Chiefs defense is the most consistent part of the entire team right now. Mahomes and the offense led the NFL in scoring last year with a makeshift wide receiver cast flanking Travis Kelce.

But this year everything in the passing game looks difficult and earned compared to it being easy like it was in years past. Thankfully for them, their rushing attack and offensive line have been fantastic.

Kelce’s health is the biggest concern coming into this game and what could prevent Kansas City from covering the 10.5 points. Kelce will suit up with Taylor Swift in attendance, begging the question how much will they use him if they go up early?

Broncos vs Chiefs prediction: Pick

Chiefs to cover 10.5 point spread on FanDuel (-110)

Times are certainly different now than they once were for Kansas City in comparison to the Tyreek Hill era. But I still have full confidence in the Chiefs to wipe out an inferior opponent they’ve handled in 15 straight wins.

Neither matchup bodes well for Denver. Their league worst defense gives Kansas City’s offense a chance to find their groove like they did against a very bad Bears defense in Week 3 with a 41 point performance.

Denver’s offense may be a respectable unit with Payton at the helm this year, but the Chiefs defense is as legit as any unit in the league. While their defense is due to give up a big scoring game sooner or later, I don’t see it being tonight.

Coaching is something I value in Thursday games especially due to the short week. In a battle between Andy Reid in his 11th year with the team vs Payton in his first year with a 1-4 roster, I’ll take Reid in a heartbeat.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.