Two young quarterbacks oozing with talent. Two franchises desperate for some playoff success. And a point spread that, on the surface, is a bit puzzling.

Welcome to Chargers vs. Jags, the first of three prime time games slated for NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Like the five other opening-round playoff contests, Saturday night’s AFC battle in Jacksonville is a rematch of a game played earlier in the season.

Round 1 of this particular matchup took place in Los Angeles back in Week 3. And the Jaguars scored a resounding knockout, rolling to a 38-10 victory despite being a 6.5-point road underdog.

Despite that result, Jacksonville once again is catching points against the Chargers — this time at home. And the point spread mostly moved in L.A.’s direction throughout the week.

Peculiar, right? Not when you understand a couple of key factors that led to the first meeting being lopsided. Those factors played a part in our Chargers vs. Jags prediction.

Odds updated as of 1 a.m. ET on Jan. 13.

Chargers vs. Jags Prediction

Chargers -1.5 (at Caesars Sportsbook)

Chargers vs. Jags Prediction: Analysis

Before dissecting Jacksonville’s evisceration of the Chargers back in Week 3, let’s go back 10 days to Sept. 15.

On that Thursday night, Los Angeles went to Kansas City and nearly toppled the Chiefs. However, a Justin Herbert fourth-quarter interception that was returned 99 yards for a touchdown flipped the game, and the Chargers ended up losing 27-24.

But it was a play that occurred five minutes after Herbert threw that pick-six that impacted what happened the following week against the Jags: Herbert broke cartilage in his ribs while taking a sack.

The third-year pro gutted out the rest of the Chiefs game, then took the field against Jacksonville. He never should have.

Clearly hampered by the rib injury, Herbert struggled to push the ball downfield. That allowed the Jags to load the box and stuff the run, which they did in holding L.A. to 26 rushing yards. Chargers coach Brandon Staley actually pulled the plug on the running game after 12 carries and put it all on the arm of his injured franchise quarterback.

In the end, Herbert threw for 297 yards and a touchdown. But the yardage total was hollow (lots of garbage-time gains), and it required 45 pass attempts that resulted in just 25 completions. He also was picked off once.

» READ MORE: Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction: Buck the odds and back underdog Seattle

Now flash ahead to Saturday: Herbert is 100% healthy for his first playoff game. And he’s running hot.

Over the final seven regular-season contests, Herbert averaged 287 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Chargers won five of those games, with one setback being a meaningless Week 18 affair in Denver.

Also healthy for the Chargers: veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, who missed the Week 3 game against Jacksonville with a hamstring injury. Allen is L.A.’s most reliable and important wideout, and a big-time security blanket for Herbert.

Allen and Herbert were two of several key Chargers bitten by the injury bug this season. Now, though, L.A. enters the playoffs as healthy as it has been since the preseason. Even stud pass rusher Joey Bosa is back after missing 12 games with an injury he sustained in the Jaguars game.

What about the 38 points the Chargers’ defense surrendered in Week 3? Not that concerning. The game got out of hand late in the third quarter. And everyone on L.A.’s sideline knew with Herbert ailing, there was no shot at a comeback.

Besides, the Bolts’ defense has been in playoff form. Prior to last week’s 31-28 loss at Denver — again, a game that meant nothing — Los Angeles held opponents to 17, 14, 3 and 10 points during a four-game winning streak.

» READ MORE: NFL wild card betting trends: Will underdogs and ‘Unders’ dominate again?

Speaking of winning streaks, Jacksonville is on one. The Jags rebounded from a 4-8 start with five straight victories to steal the AFC South from Tennessee.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been fantastic during the season-closing run. But he’s also dealing with a toe injury, which is partly why he put up pedestrian numbers in last week’s come-from-behind, 20-16 playoff-clinching win over the Titans.

Lawrence went just 20-for-32 for 212 yards. And the offense as a whole produced just 222 yards, including minus-1 in the fourth quarter.

Also noteworthy: As good as Jacksonville was down the stretch, three of its victories came against dreadful division opponents (two against Tennessee, one at Houston). Another was at the expense of the down-and-out Jets.

» READ MORE: Sizing up the Super Bowl futures market

In fact, when you pick apart these teams’ schedules, it’s clear the Chargers had the tougher go of it.

Here’s what else is clear: Los Angeles went 5-for-5 as a road favorite during the regular season. The only non-cover: a 25-24 last-second win at Arizona as a 2.5-point chalk.

Will this one be easy? Doubtful — especially since Jacksonville with Doug Pederson has a huge coaching edge over Staley (who routinely makes boneheaded, stubborn decisions that often prove costly).

In the end, though, the Chargers’ overall talent — finally healthy — should overcome any coaching miscues.

Lay the short price at Caesars Sportsbook with L.A., which had been 8-1 SU and 9-0 ATS against the Jags prior to this season.

Chargers vs. Jags Odds: (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Point spread: Chargers (-1.5) @ Jags (+1.5)

Moneyline: Chargers (-135) @ Jags (+115)

Total: 47.5 points

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.