Back Jets to cover spread against Chargers at home on Monday Night Football

One of the most curious teams in the NFL to try and figure out this year is the New York Jets. The Jets (4-3) enter Monday Night Football’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) with a better record and on a three game winning streak.

What makes this matchup more curious is the Chargers have Justin Herbert at quarterback while the Jets have Zach Wilson. If anything, these teams are proof that football is a team sport and it doesn’t always come down to the quarterbacks.

Chargers vs Jets prediction: Analysis

The Chargers have lived on the edge throughout the Brandon Staley era. What I mean by that is their first five games this year finished within one possession, as did a majority of their games a season ago.

They’re a team that can’t be counted on to hold a lead as evidenced by their blown 27-0 lead in the playoffs. They’re also 14-14-1 against the spread in Justin Herbert’s tenure.

Herbert has had a good season statistically, but the offense feels limited in how explosive they can be without Mike Williams. Keenan Allen have been Austin Ekeler tasked with carrying the brunt of the offensive production from the skill position side to mixed results.

Allen has played very well at 31 years old. But Ekeler has been a concern with just 101 rushing yards on 43 carries his last three games. While his pass catching work has been good, the Chargers will remain a one dimensional offense if he can’t get going.

The offensive line is doing a poor job run blocking but they’re holding up excellently in pass protection. Their defense has been just as inconsistent as their offense, continuing the common trend of Staley’s tenure.

Although they rank ninth in run defense, their pass defense ranks worst in the league. Their pass rush has had a couple of dominant games but have been quiet in others. They’re an opportunistic defense though with the league’s seventh most takeaways.

As for New York, Wilson has remained prone to turnovers with five fumbles and five interceptions. But he makes more good plays than he did in past seasons. That interestingly enough has been especially true against better competition.

It’s impressive the Jets have won three straight given their offensive line injuries. They’ve been down three starting offensive linemen for a few weeks but are a good running team in spite of that.

Their 16th ranked rush offense doesn’t stick out as otherworldly, but watching Breece Hall does. Whereas Ekeler and the Chargers have been a black hole on the ground, Hall averages 5.7 yards per carry and is as electrifying as anyone in the NFL.

While Hall doesn’t get the workload of a true bellcow, his production is excellent given he’s just coming off a torn ACL. Hall has also been rivaling Ekeler in terms of pass catching production in recent weeks.

Defense is still the calling card for New York at the end of the day. While Sauce Gardner and the unit as a whole aren’t quite last year’s version (Their 31st ranked run defense is concerning), New York ranks sixth in scoring and passing.

Chargers vs Jets prediction: Pick

Jets to cover +3.5 point spread (-114) on FanDuel.

These rosters are arguably equal in talent level. The quarterback advantage goes to the Chargers, but the coaching advantage goes to the Jets in my book.

I think being at home will help the Jets, as we saw Wilson play the best game of his career against the Chiefs at home in prime time.

The three keys to the Jets covering are Wilson leading a couple of scoring drives, Breece Hall playing like the star he’s ascending into, and the defense keeping Ekeler in check on the ground to force Los Angeles into being a one dimensional attack.

