For fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, making a Super Bowl 57 prediction is as easy as breathing. The rest of the universe, however, must deal with these realities:

The Chiefs are 16-3, have scored 546 points and gained 7,751 yards (most in the NFL). The Eagles are 16-3, have scored 546 points and gained 7,299 yards (second most in the NFL). The Chiefs’ quarterback won NFL MVP and is among six Kansas City players who made an All-Pro team (including a first-team All-Pro named Kelce). The Eagles’ quarterback was the NFL MVP runner-up and is among six Philadelphia players who made an All-Pro team (including a first-team All-Pro named Kelce). The Eagles lead the NFL in sacks. The Chiefs are second in sacks. The Eagles led the NFL in passing defense in the regular season. The Chiefs led the NFL in passing offense.

Our overarching point? Without question, this year’s two best teams will be standing on opposite sidelines Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. And forecasting which one will hoist the Lombardi Trophy is as difficult as forecasting next week’s Powerball numbers.

But as mom always said, difficult choices are part of life. So here’s our Chiefs vs. Eagles prediction for Super Bowl 57.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Prediction: Pick

Chiefs +1.5 (at BetMGM)

Chiefs vs. Eagles Prediction: Analysis

How much did we waffle on this Super Bowl 57 prediction? Put it this way: We could easily run for public office now.

Chiefs win, Eagles win, high scoring, low scoring — honestly, none of those results would be a shock. In fact, the only surprise would be if Sunday’s game turns into a one-sided blowout.

So how did we end up landing on Kansas City? Two words: Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs’ quarterback, who has dazzled since the first time he stepped into an NFL huddle, is simply that good. And his flawless performance in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals — eight days after suffering a painful high-ankle sprain — was as impressive as any of his many accomplishments.

Now that he’s had two full weeks to rest his ailing ankle, it’s tough to envision Mahomes being any less spectacular in the Super Bowl.

Yes, even against the Eagles’ ferocious defense.

The one that has 78 sacks this season, 16 more than the next best team (Kansas City). The one that allowed an NFL-low 179.8 passing yards per game in the regular season. The one that has held four of its last five opponents without a passing touchdown. And the one that has 18 interceptions this season, fourth most in the NFL.

But here’s the thing about that defense: It hasn’t seen a quarterback of Mahomes’ caliber all season. Not even close.

Here’s a rundown of the QBs the Eagles have faced in games where the defense allowed 20 points or fewer:

Kirk Cousins (7 points), Carson Wentz (8), Kyler Murray (17), Cooper Rush (17), rookie Kenny Pickett (13), Davis Mills (17), broken-down Matt Ryan (16), Ryan Tannehill (10), Justin Fields (20), Andy Dalton (20), Davis Webb (16), Daniel Jones (7) and rookie Brock Purdy/journeyman backup Josh Johnson (7).

Philadelphia also faced Taylor Heinicke (who led Washington to 26 of its 32 points in handing the Eagles’ their first of three losses). And it faced a Daniel Jones/Tyrod Taylor combo that put up 22 points in Week 14.

Safe to say none of those 16 quarterbacks will ever have a bronze bust on display in Canton, Ohio.

But you know who will? Aaron Rodgers. The Packers’ 39-year-old quarterback led Green Bay to 23 points in three quarters in Philadelphia back in Week 12. And when Rodgers departed with an injury late in the third, backup Jordan Love tacked on 10 more points in a game the Eagles won 40-33.

The quarterbacks of the other two teams that put more than 30 points on the Eagles’ defense this season? Jared Goff (35 points in Week 1) and Dak Prescott (40 points in Week 16). Together, Rodgers/Love, Goff and Prescott accounted for eight of the 22 passing touchdowns Philadelphia allowed this season.

Just for the record: An aging Rodgers, Love, Goff and Prescott are not Patrick Mahomes.

What’s more, none of the offenses those quarterbacks pilot are as dynamic as the one Kansas City will field Sunday.

Yes, the Eagles’ offense — which is led by quarterback and MVP runner-up Jalen Hurts — is dynamic, too. And Kansas City’s defense definitely will be challenged to stop it.

But it’s not like the Chiefs haven’t encountered a few explosive offenses/gifted quarterbacks this season.

Kansas City has gone up against Justin Herbert and the Chargers (twice), Joe Burrow and the Bengals (twice), an improving Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars (twice), Josh Allen and the Bills, and Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Take out a meaningless fourth-quarter touchdown pass that Brady threw in a 41-31 loss back in Week 4, and those quarterbacks/offenses put up the following point totals on Kansas City: 27, 27, 24, 24, 24, 20, 20 and 17.

The Chiefs’ record in those eight games: 7-1, the only blemish being a 24-20 home setback to the Bills.

That loss to Buffalo? It’s one of just three that Mahomes has suffered in nine career games as an underdog. And it’s the only game in which Mahomes failed to cover the spread as an underdog (Kansas City was a 2.5-point pup).

Quick reminder: The Chiefs are an underdog in Super Bowl 57.

What about the fact Mahomes is 1-1 in two Super Bowl appearances; threw two interceptions in each game; was sacked a total of seven times; and was trailing for more than three quarters in the one victory?

Not going to lie, it’s a bit concerning. But that concern is mitigated by the experience that comes with playing in two Super Bowls — not to mention a burning fire that rages within Mahomes to make up for the disastrous 31-9 loss to Tampa Bay in Super Bowl 55.

None of Philadelphia’s stars — from Hurts to running back Miles Sanders to wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to superstar linebacker Haason Reddick — have that Super Bowl experience.

And that matters, because the pressure that comes with playing in the Super Bowl is immense and not something you can prepare for.

Does that mean the Eagles will crumble under the white-hot spotlight? Not at all. But it’s an intangible they will have to overcome, unlike Mahomes and a bunch of Chiefs players who have been on this stage twice.

To reiterate, this is not an easy Super Bowl to predict. And we certainly don’t expect Kansas City to coast to a second championship in four years.

But if you’re giving us the best quarterback on the planet — someone who just might go down as the most gifted quarterback to ever play the game — and you’re also giving us points?

We gotta take ’em.

In what should be a back-and-forth game that’s tight the entire way, look for the Chiefs to prevail 26-23.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Point Spread Odds:

BetMGM: Eagles (-1.5) vs. Chiefs (+1.5) Caesars Sportsbook: Eagles (-1.5) vs. Chiefs (+1.5) Fan Duel: Eagles (-1.5) vs. Chiefs (+1.5)

