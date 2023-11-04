Best Cowboys vs Eagles player prop bets to target Sunday

Picking a winner between the Cowboys and Eagles proved difficult. On one hand, Philadelphia are 7-1 and 3-0 at home and have appeared to piece the sum of their parts together to have scored over 30 points in their last two games.

But on the other hand, Dak Prescott has a career record of 8-3 against the Eagles. Dallas are 5-2 but are just 2-2 on the road. Although the Cowboys struggled mightily against the 49ers in their toughest game of the season, Dallas are coming off their best win of the year.

Because of how uncertain I was in trying to pick a winner in this game, I'm focusing on three player props to target instead.

Best Cowboys vs Eagles player props to target

(Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Dak Prescott over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-112)

The first player prop I’m targeting is at least two passing touchdowns for the face of the Cowboys franchise. In Prescott’s 11 starts, he’s thrown for 19 touchdowns. He’s thrown for two or more touchdowns in five of those games.

That includes his last three games, where he’s thrown 11. Prescott’s completion percentage was 77% or higher in each of those games and he’s averaged nine yards per attempt or higher in those games.

Statistics this year aren’t as impressive, as the 30 year old threw just six touchdowns before last week’s four score explosion. I acknowledge fully that Philadelphia’s defense will prove stiffer competition than the Rams did.

But Mike McCarthy called his best game of the year a week ago and got everyone involved in the passing game from Brandin Cooks to CeeDee Lamb, with each of them finding the end zone.

CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown scorer (+130)

Speaking of Lamb, the 24 year old having just one touchdown heading into last week made no sense to me. Not only did he score just once before last week as the team’s bonafide star pass catcher, but he had double digit targets just once all year.

With 12 catches on 14 targets and two scores last week, I’m choosing to believe this is the kind of production we can expect more of. McCarthy can try and establish the run still, but at the end of the day you have to feed your star player the football.

Philadelphia gives up two passing touchdowns per game on average. That statistic makes me feel good about Prescott’s prop above and this Lamb prop as well. Philadelphia’s secondary has struggled all year, as they rank 26th in passing yards allowed per game.

Darius Slay figures to be matched up with Lamb most of the day, but Slay has regressed compared to the elite level he played at the last two seasons.

Although Lamb has been held in check through his career against Philadelphia, he had ten catches for 120 yards and two scores in their last meeting.

DeVonta Smith over 51.5 receiving yards (-114)

DeVonta Smith is another wide receiver like Lamb who hasn’t quite had the year everyone expected. Smith has a breakout year in 2022 but has been quiet with his production this year.

It’s interesting Smith’s receiving prop is set at 51.5 yards, as he’s only gone above that amount three times this season. But that includes last week where he had his second best game of the year with seven catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.

A.J. Brown figures to see a lot of Stephon Gilmore in coverage, leaving DeRon Bland to cover Smith. Bland has three pick sixes and is a ballhawk, but he’s not at the level Gilmore is or Trevon Diggs was in coverage quite yet.

If Philadelphia struggles to run the ball, Smith could be in for a strong day from a production standpoint. Smith is also similar to Lamb in that he’s largely been held in check against Dallas in his career but had a great game in their last meeting with eight catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

