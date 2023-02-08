Jalen Hurts wasn’t the only Philadelphia Eagles player to take his game to the next level in his second season as a starter. So, too, did wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama had a team-high 95 receptions for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 regular-season games. Smith surpassed his rookie numbers — 64 receptions, 916 yards, five TDs — in all three categories.

Like fellow wideout A.J. Brown, Smith was particularly productive down the stretch of the regular season. He caught at least five passes in each of the final six games and produced four 100-yard receiving efforts during a five-game stretch from Week 13-17.

And Smith didn’t even have Hurts as his quarterback in two of those four 100-yard contests.

What can we expect from Smith when he lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs in his first Super Bowl? Another solid — but not spectacular — performance.

Here’s how we’re betting DeVonta Smith’s player props in Super Bowl 57.

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook and updated as of 4 p.m. ET on Feb. 7.

DeVonta Smith player prop: Total receiving yards vs. Chiefs

Odds: 61.5 yards, Over -119/Under -115 Prediction: Under

If you caught our Super Bowl props predictions for both Hurts and Brown, you know why we’re rolling with the Under on Smith’s receiving yards prop.

We envision Hurts putting up modest passing numbers. And when the Eagles’ QB does connect through the air, we’re betting that Brown will be the wideout who picks up the bulk of the yardage.

That’s not to suggest that Smith won’t have an impact on the game. As you’ll see, Hurts probably will look Smith’s way a lot (because he almost always does).

We just believe Smith will be more of a move-the-chains receiver in Super Bowl 57 than the guy who stretches the defense and picks up huge gains. Because that’s pretty much how things have played out this season with Brown on the opposite side of the field.

After averaging 14.3 yards per catch as the Eagles’ main receiving threat as a rookie, Smith dipped to 12.6 this season. That number has dropped a smidge in the playoffs, with the 2021 first-round pick racking up 97 yards on eight catches (12.1 yards per catch).

Speaking of the playoffs: Like Brown, Smith’s production has taken a hit as Philadelphia relied heavily on the running game to blow out the Giants and 49ers.

After gaining 61 yards on six receptions against New York, Smith had two catches for 36 yards against San Francisco — and the first of those, which went for 29 yards on fourth down, wasn’t actually a catch!

Also, while Smith had those four 100-yard receiving games late in the season, he still only surpassed 61 yards in 10 of 19 games. That includes two contests with 64 and 67 yards.

» READ MORE: Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Bet these Chiefs vs. Eagles defensive props

DeVonta Smith player prop: Number of total targets vs. Chiefs

Odds: 8 targets, Over -115/Under -115 Prediction: Over

This might be the closest thing to a free roll as you’ll get in a Super Bowl. Because Smith has been targeted eight or more times in 13 of 19 games, including 10 of the last 11.

The outlier of that 11-game bunch? The NFC title game against the Niners, when only three of Hurts’ 25 passes went in Smith’s direction.

Granted, Smith had exactly eight targets six times (including in four of the last seven games). But if he lands on eight again, we get our money back.

Our forecast? Hurts connects with Brown on a few medium-to-deep shots, and looks Smith’s way a lot on short routes — especially on third down.

As for why we elected to go with Smith’s targets prop instead of his receptions prop, it came down to value: Caesars Sportsbook has Smith at 4.5 receptions on Sunday, but the Over is juiced to -166.

That’s a bit out of our comfort zone. So we’ll take the evenly-priced odds on eight targets.

» READ MORE: A breakdown of the top Super Bowl MVP candidates and why they could win the award

DeVonta Smith player prop: Longest reception vs. Chiefs

Odds: 23.5 yards, Over -111/Under -123 Prediction: Under

Smith has hit the Over on his longest-reception prop in seven straight games that the wager has been offered and eight of the last nine.

That includes both playoff contests, albeit with one asterisk: Smith had a 40-yard catch against the Giants in the Divisional Playoffs, but his 29-yard, first-quarter reception against San Francisco, once again, should’ve been ruled incomplete.

It should be noted, though, that while Smith has eclipsed this particular number — 23.5 — in seven of his last nine games, he’s done so just eight total times all season.

Overall, Smith has hovered around this number on six occasions (22, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29). And he’s blown past it four times (34, 40, 41 and 45).

To repeat our earlier point, we expect Smith to be the Eagles’ underneath weapon against Kansas City. Might he snag a 15-yarder and pick up another 10 yards with his legs? It’s certainly possible.

But Smith doesn’t possess the kind of breakaway speed that Brown has. So we’ll call for him to come up a bit short on this one.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.