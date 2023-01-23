The NFC Championship Game is set: The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers inside Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday, a chance to go to the Super Bowl on the line.

It’s the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFC (Philadelphia) against the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL (San Francisco).

The Eagles, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, got here by blasting the New York Giants, 38-7, Saturday night. The 49ers, meanwhile, beat the Dallas Cowboys, 19-12, in a mostly defensive matchup at home Sunday night.

Here’s how oddsmakers at BetMGM sized up the matchup when lines opened Sunday night.

Odds as of 10:10 p.m. Sunday night.

NFC Championship: Eagles vs. 49ers odds

Point spread: Philadelphia -2.5

Moneyline: Philadelphia -130; San Francisco +110

Total: 45.5 points.

This line opened at Eagles -1.5 and quickly moved to -2 before jumping to -2.5. The total opened at 46 and quickly dropped to 45.5.

Defense wins championships? We’ll find out. But one thing we know for sure: the 49ers are arguably the most physical team in the league, and offer a test unlike many the Eagles — who had one of the league’s softest schedules — have faced all season.

The 49ers have ripped off 12 straight wins. Third-string rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, the last pick in the draft, has led San Francisco to eight straight wins. San Francisco’s offense was muted a bit by Dallas’ defense Sunday night, but the 49ers have plenty of weapons.

The Eagles, meanwhile, looked like the offensive machine that defined much of their season. Jalen Hurts looked like the MVP candidate he was before he got hurt.

Sunday’s championship game is easily a matchup between the two best teams in the conference, both by talent and by seeding.

AFC Championship: Chiefs vs. Bengals odds

Point spread: Kansas City -1.5

Moneyline: Kansas City -120; Cincinnati +100

Total: 47.5 points

A rematch of last year’s AFC title game is pretty much a toss-up. The Bengals went on the road, in the snow, and dominated a Buffalo Bills team as a 5.5-point underdog.

These teams played on Dec. 4 in Cincinnati. The Bengals outscored the Chiefs, 10-0, in the fourth quarter to come away with a 27-24 win. Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker missed a 55-yard field goal attempt with under four minutes to play.

Latest Super Bowl odds (BetMGM)

Kansas City Chiefs +250

Cincinnati Bengals +260

Philadelphia Eagles +270

San Francisco 49ers +280

