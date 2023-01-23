The point spread for the NFC championship game between the Eagles and 49ers has finally settled itself. The Eagles opened at most sportsbooks as 1.5-point favorites, and now are up to 2.5- and 3-point favorites at some shops.

While that line settles, the prop markets are open.

Who is favored to score the first touchdown? How many yards will Jalen Hurts throw for? How many will he run for? Will Brock Purdy be held in check? Here’s an early look at some prop numbers from FanDuel as the market starts to open.

Odds as of 2:30 p.m. ET Monday.

Eagles vs. 49ers props: total passing yards

Jalen Hurts: 237.5 yards

Brock Purdy: 219.5 yards

Hurts only needed to throw for 154 yards during the Eagles’ blowout win over the Giants Saturday night. But he threw for 246.73 yards per game during the regular season. The 49ers are the best defense he will face all season, however.

Purdy, meanwhile, has averaged 231.75 yards per game over his eight starts. He tossed for 214 yards in Sunday’s win over Dallas.

Eagles vs. 49ers props: total rushing yards

Miles Sanders: 53.5 yards

Jalen Hurts: 44.5 yards

FanDuel did not yet have any rushing props available for 49ers players. Sanders rushed for 90 yards vs. the Giants, but will have a much tougher go vs. San Francisco. The 49ers allow just 79 yards on the ground per game.

Eagles vs. 49ers props: anytime touchdown scorer

Christian McCaffrey: -115

Miles Sanders: +120

Jalen Hurts: +140

A.J. Brown: +150

Deebo Samuel: +175

George Kittle: +180

DeVonta Smith: +200

Dallas Goedert: +250

Elijah Mitchell: +260

Brandon Aiyuk: +270

Those 10 players are the only 10 players with odds smaller than 3/1.

Eagles vs. 49ers props: first touchdown scorer

Christian McCaffrey: +600

Miles Sanders: +800

Jalen Hurts: +850

A.J. Brown: +900

Deebo Samuel: +1000

Think Dallas Goedert will find the end zone first again for the Eagles? He’s at +1400.

