The point spread for the NFC championship game between the Eagles and 49ers has finally settled itself. The Eagles opened at most sportsbooks as 1.5-point favorites, and now are up to 2.5- and 3-point favorites at some shops.
While that line settles, the prop markets are open.
Who is favored to score the first touchdown? How many yards will Jalen Hurts throw for? How many will he run for? Will Brock Purdy be held in check? Here’s an early look at some prop numbers from FanDuel as the market starts to open.
Odds as of 2:30 p.m. ET Monday.
Eagles vs. 49ers props: total passing yards
Jalen Hurts: 237.5 yards
Brock Purdy: 219.5 yards
Hurts only needed to throw for 154 yards during the Eagles’ blowout win over the Giants Saturday night. But he threw for 246.73 yards per game during the regular season. The 49ers are the best defense he will face all season, however.
Purdy, meanwhile, has averaged 231.75 yards per game over his eight starts. He tossed for 214 yards in Sunday’s win over Dallas.
Eagles vs. 49ers props: total rushing yards
Miles Sanders: 53.5 yards
Jalen Hurts: 44.5 yards
FanDuel did not yet have any rushing props available for 49ers players. Sanders rushed for 90 yards vs. the Giants, but will have a much tougher go vs. San Francisco. The 49ers allow just 79 yards on the ground per game.
Eagles vs. 49ers props: anytime touchdown scorer
Christian McCaffrey: -115
Miles Sanders: +120
Jalen Hurts: +140
A.J. Brown: +150
Deebo Samuel: +175
George Kittle: +180
DeVonta Smith: +200
Dallas Goedert: +250
Elijah Mitchell: +260
Brandon Aiyuk: +270
Those 10 players are the only 10 players with odds smaller than 3/1.
Eagles vs. 49ers props: first touchdown scorer
Christian McCaffrey: +600
Miles Sanders: +800
Jalen Hurts: +850
A.J. Brown: +900
Deebo Samuel: +1000
Think Dallas Goedert will find the end zone first again for the Eagles? He’s at +1400.
