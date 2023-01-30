The Super Bowl is set: the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona in two weekends. It’s the NFC’s top seed against the AFC’s top seed.

Oddsmakers are expecting the game to be tight.

Super Bowl odds from FanDuel went live as Chiefs players began to celebrate on the field, and hours after the Eagles dispatched San Francisco to win the NFC title. And, unsurprisingly, there was plenty of line movement after the market opened.

Odds as of 11 p.m. ET. Subject to change.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl odds (FanDuel)

Point spread: Eagles -1.5

Moneyline: Eagles -134, Chiefs +114

Total: 49.5 points

The Chiefs opened as a 1.5-point favorite (and the total started at 50). But money must have poured in on the Eagles, who moved quickly to a 2-point favorite before going back down to -1.5.

Meanwhile, over at BetMGM, the Eagles were all the way up to 2.5-point favorites.

At Caesars Sportsbook, the game opened as a pick and moved quickly to Eagles -2.

In the first hour or so of the market being open, 24 bets of $10,000 or more had come in, according to a Caesars Sportsbook staffer. Of those 24 big bets, 21 were on the Eagles.

Both the Chiefs and Eagles covered in their respective conference championship victories Sunday. The Eagles, a 2.5-point favorite, rolled to a 31-7 win. Kansas City, a 1.5-point favorite over Cincinnati, needed a late field goal to reach the Super Bowl in a 23-20 victory.

Nothing illustrated the early line movement Sunday night better than this:

