The Eagles have gotten off to the best start imaginable, ripping off five straight wins to post the league’s only undefeated record. Nipping at their heels are the Cowboys, who have surprisingly won four straight after losing starter Dak Prescott (thumb) in Week 1.

He’s officially questionable to play in Sunday’s tilt against the Eagles, who are dealing as 6.5-point home favorites in a battle for the top spot in the NFC East. Can Philly maintain its undefeated record in arguably its toughest test yet?

Here’s how we’re betting Sunday night’s contest, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Prediction

Under 42 (-110 BetMGM)

Eagles vs. Cowboys Prediction: The Analysis

The Eagles have been arguably the best team in the NFL through the first five weeks of the season. But this is a tricky matchup against their division rivals – especially against the Cowboys’ elite defense.

Cooper Rush deserves a ton of credit for the way he’s captained this offense over the last four weeks, posting the NFL’s fifth-best QBR (67.6) with a perfect 4-0 record to his name. Yet Dallas’ defense has been the main reason for its hot start: the ‘Boys rank third in scoring defense (14.4 PPG) and are one of just two teams (49ers) to hold all five opponents below 20 points.

The key to this unit’s early success has been pressure. Dallas ranks second in sacks (20) and leads the league with a stellar 33.6% pressure rate while ranking third in hurry rate (11.5%) and knockdown rate (15.1%). That’s made all the more impressive by the fact that this group owns a below-average blitz rate (25.3%), which has empowered this talented secondary and helped the Cowboys post the NFL’s fourth-best pass defense DVOA.

The Eagles’ offense started out hot with a 38-point effort in Week 1, but they’ve cooled that pace as of late. That isn’t to say they aren’t efficient – they rank fifth in offensive DVOA and second in yards per drive (40.12) – but they’ve scored just 24.3 points per game since then, which ranks 11th in the league and only a few spots ahead of Dallas (22.5).

Philadelphia has afforded to take its foot off the gas offensively because of the stellar play of its defense, which ranks seventh in scoring (17.6 PPG) and is tied for the league lead in takeaways (11). The Eagles rank sixth in per-drive yards allowed (29.02) and points allowed (1.52), while the Cowboys’ offense ranks in the bottom eight in both marks.

It’s tough to back Philly at this hefty price given the Cowboys’ proven approach of grinding games out and letting Rush work his magic near the end. It’s equally risky betting against the Eagles, who seemingly have the answers to every question thrown their way. Instead, the safe play here is to bet on both defenses to continue their strong starts in a matchup that could come down to the final drive.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Odds (via BetMGM)

Eagles -6.5 (-110), moneyline -275

Cowboys +6.5 (-110), moneyline +220

O/U 42 (-110)

