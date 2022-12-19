The Cowboys-Eagles game set for Christmas Eve got some stunning news Monday afternoon.

After the 13-1 Eagles took down the Chicago Bears Sunday, while the Cowboys blew a 17-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas still opened as a one-point favorite over the Eagles.

However, the betting line crept up all afternoon in favor of the Cowboys, hinting that there was news on the horizon. Turns out, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder injury, leaving his status in doubt for Saturday’s game inside Jerry World.

Now, at BetMGM, the Cowboys are six-point favorites in a game where the Eagles could have Gardner Minshew at the helm. It also means that in both games this season between the two teams, one of the starting quarterbacks are missing games because of injury.

Here’s a look at the full betting line:

Updated game odds as of 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.

Eagles vs. Cowboys odds (BetMGM)

Point spread: Cowboys -6

Moneyline: Dallas -275; Philadelphia +220

Total: 46.5 points

The game line wasn’t the only big odds shift Monday afternoon. Hurts, who took the MVP betting lead after last week’s win over the New York Giants, started Monday morning as the MVP favorite. But, after the injury news, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now a clear favorite to take home the award.

The Eagles need just one more win to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but if Hurts isn’t in the lineup, the challenge becomes tougher. Hurts is not expected to be out beyond the next two games, The Inquirer reported.

