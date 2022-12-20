The game-day experience has evolved over the years.

Philadelphia has long been a tailgating town, but the addition of Xfinity Live! 10 years ago added some additional avenues for pregame activities. So, too, did the addition of Live! Casino years later.

Now, football fans can do a little gambling with their pregame drinking — including betting on that day’s Eagles game — before heading into the stadium.

And thanks to mobile betting technology, they can stay at their old-school tailgate party and bet the game from their phone. Data shows they like to do that... a lot.

Read about the Best NFL Betting Sites

According to GeoComply, which provides location detection software to most all sportsbooks, thousands and thousands of football fans have logged onto their mobile devices in and around Lincoln Financial Field before, during, and after Eagles home games this season.

During the first two weeks of the NFL season, no stadium area accounted for more log-ins than the sports complex in South Philadelphia did the night of Sept. 19, when the Eagles hosted the Vikings. This, despite the fact that there were no other active NFL games going on. The Eagles-Vikings tilt was a Monday Night Football matchup.

That night, 76,400 geolocation checks from more than 8,000 unique usernames were recorded by GeoComply, 10,000 more than the next-closest stadium, Arizona, according to a study of the first two weeks of the NFL season.

Note: Geolocation checks do not amount to placed bets. GeoComply records log-ins, not wagers.

The Eagles made local bettors happy on that Monday Night Football matchup vs. the Vikings. The home team was around a 3-point favorite, and won big, 24-7.

What does 76,400 geolocation checks look like on a map? Here’s a look:

The 76,400 location checks (again, from more than 8,000 unique accounts) in and around the stadium Sept. 19 accounted for 13% of all unique player accounts geolocated in the city of Philadelphia during the night.

It wasn’t just an early-season phenomenon. Fans have continued to log in to their betting apps on their phone in and around the stadium throughout the season.

» READ MORE: Super Bowl Odds: Jalen Hurts’ injury doesn’t change Eagles’ position

Week 4, Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.: Eagles vs. Jaguars

The second home game of the year brought fewer location checks than the home game vs. Minnesota did. GeoComply recorded more than 57,000 location checks from about 5,800 unique usernames in and around Lincoln Financial Field in the hours around the Eagles-Jaguars game.

The Eagles again made their backers happy on this day. The home team was around a 6-point favorite and won, 29-21.

Eight percent of all unique player accounts geolocated in Philadelphia during the game were in the area around Lincoln Financial Field, according to GeoComply.

» READ MORE: NFL MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes now the clear favorite after Jalen Hurts’ injury

Week 12, Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8:20 p.m.: Eagles vs. Packers

Another prime time game brought out a lot of log-ins. This night, more than 88,000 geolocation checks from more about 7,800 unique usernames occurred in and around the stadium during the night, the largest number recorded at an Eagles home game from the beginning of the season through November.

As was the case in Week 2, 13% of all unique player accounts geolocated in the city of Philadelphia the night of the Packers game were recorded in and around the stadium.

Once again, the Eagles made their backers happy. At most sportsbooks, the Eagles were trading as 6.5-point favorites. They won, 40-33.

There’s a trend here: the Eagles are 6-1 against the spread in their seven home games so far during the 2022-23 season.

The Eagles play next at home on New Year’s Day, a 1 p.m. game vs. New Orleans. They finish the season with a home game vs. the Giants.

If the last few months are any indication, there will be thousands of people logging into their mobile betting apps in and around the stadium on those days.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.