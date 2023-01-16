The Eagles learned their divisional round opponent Sunday night, and it’s a familiar one: the New York Giants.

The Eagles’ divisional rival went to Minnesota and knocked off the third-seeded Vikings, 31-24, Sunday. And since the Giants are the lowest possible remaining seed in the NFC, they will travel to Lincoln Financial Field for the next round of the playoffs next Saturday (kickoff time to be determined).

The teams played twice during the regular season, with the Eagles winning both contests, though the second matchup saw the Giants rest starters in what was a meaningless Week 18 game for them.

Do oddsmakers have the Eagles making it 3-for-3 against their NFC East foe?

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of 10 p.m. ET Sunday night.

Eagles vs. Giants divisional round odds (BetMGM)

Point spread: Eagles -7.5 (-105); Giants +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Eagles -300; Giants +240

Total: 46.5

No surprise here. The Eagles are big favorites in their playoff opener. Jalen Hurts had an extra week to rest his injured shoulder, and right tackle Lane Johnson is expected to be back. When the teams met on Dec. 11 in north Jersey, the Eagles led 24-7 at halftime and rolled to an easy 48-22 victory.

» READ MORE: Cowboys vs. Bucs prediction: Dallas, Tampa will struggle to score again

Don’t expect that type of blowout Saturday, but the Eagles did prove to be more than capable of shutting down Saquon Barkley and making life difficult for Daniel Jones. Barkley rushed for 3 yards per carry and Jones was sacked four times while also throwing an interception.

The Eagles did limp into the playoffs a little, but they were banged up and are getting healthy for what they hope is a run to the Super Bowl.

As far as the number (7.5) goes, the Eagles are on a losing streak against the spread. They haven’t covered since their Week 14 win over the Giants and are 3-7 ATS in their last 10. The Giants, meanwhile, made it five straight covers Sunday in Minnesota and have covered in seven of their last eight games.

This isn’t the same Giants from Week 14. Jones is playing much better football, and the Giants will be the team playing pressure-free on the road while the Eagles have some Super expectations to live up to.

Three Wild Card Weekend point spreads were larger than 7.5 points: San Francisco covered a 9.5-point spread vs. Seattle, Buffalo failed to cover as a 13.5-point favorite vs. Miami, and the Ravens and Bengals (-8.5) were locked in a tight game Sunday night.

» READ MORE: David Murphy: Divisional-round matchups don’t get much more favorable than this

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.