With a 20-10 loss Sunday to the New Orleans Saints, the Eagles don’t have the luxury of resting their starters in Week 18. They still need one more win to clinch the top seed in the NFC.

Luckily for them, the game means absolutely nothing to their Week 18 opponent, the New York Giants, who clinched a playoff spot Sunday and are locked into the sixth seed no matter what happens next week.

As a result, and with the possibility that Jalen Hurts returns for the Eagles next weekend, the Eagles opened as massive favorites vs. the Giants at FanDuel.

Eagles vs. Giants Week 18 odds

Point spread: Eagles -14

Moneyline: Eagles -850, Giants +590

Total: 40.5 points

The time and date of the game has yet to be announced. It’s expected to be announced later Sunday night or by Monday morning. It’s unlikely Eagles-Giants gets flexed into the Sunday Night Football primetime slot, especially with the Jaguars-Titans meeting being a win-or-go-home for both teams.

The Eagles and Giants met in Week 14 in north Jersey. The Eagles rolled to a 48-22 win and Hurts became the MVP favorite because of it. The Giants could be resting some regulars in the rematch.

The Eagles are one of two double-digit favorites for Week 18 at FanDuel. The other is San Francisco, which is a 13-point home favorite over Arizona.

There are two 9.5-point favorites: the Bills (home vs. New England) and Chiefs (at Las Vegas).

That pivotal Jags-Titans matchup has the home team Jacksonville as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Green Bay Packers are in a win-and-in scenario vs. Detroit at home. The Packers opened as a 4.5-point favorite vs. the Lions, who need to win and also have Seattle lose to make the playoffs.

It’s likely Dallas and Washington will play at the same time as the Eagles, since Dallas is still trying to chase the Eagles down for the No. 1 seed and the NFC East title. The Cowboys opened as 6.5-point favorites for their road game vs. the Commanders.

It remains to be seen if Hurts does indeed return for the Eagles. Coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts was “close” to playing Sunday, but Gardner Minshew took all the first-team reps in practice during the week.

Even if Hurts can’t go, and even despite how poor the Eagles’ offense played with Minshew at quarterback, the Eagles are in a good position to achieve their goals. The 14-point spread makes that more than clear.

