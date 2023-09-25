The first of two Week 3 Monday Night Football game pits the 2-0 Philadelphia Eagles against the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Through two games apiece, these teams average 53 points per game combined. FanDuel’s totals market is set at just 45 points.

While it’s reasonable to look at these two defenses on paper and project a defensive matchup, that’s not what I foresee happening. With Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts at quarterback, you have two gunslingers who aren’t afraid to make big plays happen.

In fact, it can be argued we haven’t seen the best of either these offenses yet. That’s quite a scary thought considering they’re both 2-0 and have seen three of their four combined games end within one possession.

Read about the best NFL betting sites and the welcome offers you can sign-up with

Eagles vs Buccaneers prediction: Analysis

(7:15 p.m. ET, Monday, ABC)

If you’d ask any Eagles fan what grade they’d give their offense this season, few would give an ‘A’ grade. Although their rushing attack exploded with a monstrous performance in Week 2, their passing attack ranks 27th in passing yards per game.

Jalen Hurts has yet to get going this season with a career low in yards per attempt. A large part of that can be chalked up to star wide receiver A.J. Brown being held without a touchdown and not getting a catch longer than 23 yards.

Those things being said, the Eagles’ aforementioned rushing game is incredibly strong and their offensive line remains one of the best in the league despite the increase in pressure Hurts has faced against the blitz.

If you were to flip the script and ask a Buccaneers fan that same question, you’d likely get a lot of ‘A’ grades. Their passing attack ranks ninth in passing yards per game and Baker Mayfield has played fantastic and turnover-free football.

Mayfield has found instant chemistry with Mike Evans, who has 237 yards and two touchdowns on 12 receptions. They outgained the Bears in Week 2 by 201 yards and rank top ten in third down conversion percentage.

Although their passing game is strong, their run game has been the opposite. Tampa Bay has one of the least impactful rushing attacks in the NFL and rank second to last in yards per attempt with just 2.9.

» READ MORE: Is there long shot value to bet against Connor McDavid winning the 2023-24 Hart Trophy?

We have to talk about these defenses, and what better place to start than the Eagles’ pass rush? After tallying 70 sacks in 2022, Philadelphia has four to start the year. Although that number isn’t too impressive, they’ve forced six forced fumbles and have generated a lot of pressures.

While that defensive line has contributed to the league’s top ranked rush defense, their pass defense ranks third to last in part due to injuries in their secondary. They come into this game fully healthy on defense.

On the other side, the Buccaneers have as much continuity as you could want in a defense and simply remain rock-solid against the pass and the run, with them ranking 12th in opponent yards per game.

Tampa’s defense continues to play well thanks to the likes of Lavonte David, Devin White (Questionable), Vita Vea, Shaq Barrett, Antoine Winfield Jr., and Carlton Davis III (Questionable). Their defense ranks seventh in points per game allowed and has five takeaways.

Eagles vs Buccaneers prediction: Pick

Eagles and Buccaneers to combine for over 45 points (-110) at FanDuel

45 points is one of the higher totals props of Week 3′s slate, but it’s one I see being topped given how well these offenses have played through two games.

Although the Buccaneers defense won’t be an easy foe, the Eagles offense is due to have a big game. They didn’t play their starters in preseason which likely contributed to early season rust in their first couple of games.

Brown is too talented a player to continue being a non-factor on offense, with the recent emergence of DeVonta Smith also figuring to play a role in this game. Even Dallas Goedert hasn’t burst onto the scene like we’ve seen him do before yet.

As long as Hurts has time against the blitz heavy Todd Bowles led defense, it’s hard to believe he’ll continue to be a middle of the road quarterback for another game.

On Tampa Bay’s side, Mayfield will need his offensive line to hold up against the Eagles’ ferocious pass rush. But if they hold up like they have through two games, Evans and Chris Godwin could feast on a secondary that’s been a step slower this season.

With the Buccaneers’ biggest strength on offense being the passing game, I see them leaning strongly on it against Philly.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.