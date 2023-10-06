Cooper Kupp is poised to make his 2023 NFL debut for the Los Angeles Rams against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, and BetMGM has responded with setting the totals market for this NFC clash at an even 50 points.

Kupp was the triple crown winner in 2021, with 145 catches, 1,947 yards, and 16 scores. He’s in his age 30 season and will now play alongside Puka Nacua, who has 39 catches, 501 yards, and one score in his rookie season.

When you combine the Rams wide receivers with an Eagles offense that exploded with 34 points in Week 3, this game has all the makings of one of the best shootouts we’ll see all year in a game that may make 50 points look like a silly and low amount.

Eagles vs Rams prediction: Analysis

(Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, Fox)

To really understand how impressive Nacua has been as a rookie, we have to look at the history he’s made. Nacua is the NFL record holder for most receptions and most receiving yards in his first four games.

Nacua did this as the Rams’ number one wide receiver, which will now belong to the role of Kupp as he returns from injury. While many anticipate Nacua’ production heavily dropping, Kupp’s return may serve to lessen the attention defenses pay on the rookie.

But the Rams under Sean McVay have always been their best when they have a stout running game, and Kyren Williams provides that. He already has five rushing touchdowns this year, and the Rams offense as a whole averages 24.5 points per game.

Defensively is where the Rams had the most questions coming in, but they’ve been an average unit that’s seen a resurgence from Aaron Donald and young players like Cobie Durant, Byron Young, and Ernest Jones make some plays. That said, Philadelphia could be a bad matchup for this young team.

Philadelphia seemed to reconnect with their 2022 passing game last week with A.J. Brown finally breaking out with a nine catch, 175 yards, and two touchdowns game. Brown and DeVonta Smith will prove a very hard matchup for a young Rams secondary, that admirably and shockingly ranks sixth in opposing passing yards per game.

But even if the Rams do contain the Eagles’ pass attack, we’ve seen them win with pounding the rock on the ground and controlling the time of possession battle. D’Andre Swift is the NFL’s second leading rusher and is as explosive as any back in the league right now.

While the offensive line still not being quite as good as last year is a concern, the Eagles’ pass defense is my biggest worry with this team. While they’re the second ranked run defense and have a beastly pass rushing rotation, they rank 27th against the pass.

Darius Slay and James Bradbury are another year older and it’s started to show some, with their linebacking play not being as good as last year either. While they remain an opportunistic defense who causes turnovers, I’m not convinced they can contain a Rams offense that’s been electrifying.

Eagles vs Rams prediction: Pick

Eagles and Rams combine for over 50 points at BetMGM (-110).

Statistics aside, these two offenses have the potential to be the most exciting to watch and high-octane units in the league. Both teams can win on the ground and through the air and have a stellar pair of starting wide receivers.

Stafford has played lights out this year and Hurts finally appeared to re-claim last year’s form last week. Although these offensive lines may not be perfect, they do a good job of keeping their quarterback upright.

Philadelphia’s pass rush is the only thing I can see slowing down the Rams. But their secondary has struggled so much I don’t see Los Angeles having an issue scoring points with their loaded room of weapons.

Similarly, the Rams defense doesn’t worry me outside of Donald’s pass rush and run stuffing ability; and I’d be surprised if the Eagles aren’t able to continue the high scoring they’ve done this year.

Finally, Philadelphia 25, 34, and 28 in weeks where Hurts didn’t play like himself and the Rams putting 30, 23, and 29 in three of their four games without Kupp gives me all the confidence in this being a shootout.

