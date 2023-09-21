Against a struggling Giants defense, bet Brock Purdy to pass for 2+ Touchdowns

If you asked someone who hasn’t watched football since Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season who the most consistent quarterbacks in the NFL have been, Brock Purdy likely wouldn’t be one of their answers.

When Purdy took over as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, he threw two or more passing touchdowns in his six regular season starts.

He threw another two touchdowns in Week 1 coming off serious elbow surgery before being held to his first touchdown-less regular season start last week.

Entering the 49ers’ Week 3 Thursday Night Football game against the New York Giants, my eyes lit up seeing over 1.5 passing touchdowns for Purdy on BetMGM at -115 odds.

Check out what the best sportsbook promo codes you can sign-up with ahead of TNF kicking off

Giants vs 49ers prediction: Analysis

(8:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, Amazon Prime Video)

Despite the Giants being 1-1 and the 49ers being 2-0, these teams couldn’t have had more opposite starts to their season. As a result, this game has the potential to one-sided.

New York was embarrassed at home in Week 1 with a 40-0 loss and were down 20-0 in Week 2 at halftime. Although they came back to win with 31 second half points, they lost Saquon Barkley to an ankle injury that’ll keep him out of this game.

As for San Francisco, it was smooth sailing in Week 1 with a dominant 30-7 win in Pittsburgh. They had a much tougher task in the Rams in Week 2 but came out victorious thanks to a couple of key takeaways from their defense.

While there’s never a good time to lose your best player to injury, there aren’t many worse times to lose a player like Barkley than right before a matchup with the elite San Francisco defense that has four takeaways through two weeks.

The 49ers give up just 65 rushing yards per game this year. Daniel Jones will likely have a lot more designed runs drawn up to counteract the loss of Barkley, but I’m not confident they’ll be able to do much on the ground.

As worried as I am over New York’s inability to run the ball, their passing game doesn’t match up well with the 49ers either. The Giants offensive line gives up the second highest sack percentage on the year and faces a 49ers unit that has six sacks so far.

As doom and gloom as this matchup looks on paper for the Giants, they have good players on their defensive line and Darren Waller coming off a game where he got involved more as things to hang their hat on.

Giants vs 49ers prediction: Pick

Brock Purdy over 1.5 passing touchdowns at BetMGM (-115)

The track record Purdy has shown to consistently throw two or more passing touchdowns in every game is the biggest reason I’m strongly taking the over on this bet.

Purdy has an embarrassment of riches on his team to throw to regardless if Brandon Aiyuk suits up (Game time decision) in Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle.

The 49ers are third in points per game this year with 30 points being scored in each game. Meanwhile, the GIants rank last in points per game with 68 being dropped on them so far.

My biggest concern entering the year for New York was their lack of experience at cornerback. That concern has been warranted so far, with Deonte Banks and Trey Hopkins III being thrown into the deep end while learning to swim.

But a bigger concern than anything is the Giants’ pass rush has yet to register a sack. Other than Barkley and Jones, the defensive line was supposed to be their calling card this year.

With all of these things being said, Purdy is set up to have a successful night that should end with him throwing at least two touchdowns for the eighth time in his short career.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.