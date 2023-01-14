The Minnesota Vikings went 13-4 on the field during the regular season, but just 7-9-1 at the betting window.

The New York Giants finished slightly above water at 9-7-1 SU but won the point-spread crown, going an NFL-best 13-4 ATS.

And when these squads met just three weeks ago, Minnesota prevailed 27-24 on a 60-yard, buzzer-beating field goal. But New York cashed as a 4.5-point underdog.

So of course the opening odds for Sunday’s Giants vs. Vikings rematch had Minnesota as a 3-point home favorite. And of course that number hasn’t budged, with betting action revealing a split opinion on this NFC wild card contest.

Our opinion? We have none — at least when it comes to the point spread, as we expect another down-to-the-wire, can-go-either-way close one.

But as our Giants vs. Vikings prediction reflects, we also expect another entertaining game, with both offenses once again stealing the show.

Odds updated as of 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 13.

Giants vs. Vikings Prediction

Over 48 points (at BetMGM)

Giants vs. Vikings Prediction: Analysis

In our breakdown of NFL wild card betting trends earlier this week, we mentioned that wagering on high-scoring games in the opening round of the playoffs hasn’t been a very profitable endeavor in recent years.

Specifically, only 11 of 32 NFL wild card games since 2015 have gone Over the total. And only eight of those contests ended with 50 or more combined points.

Those statistics strongly suggest that playing the Over in Giants vs. Vikings — which boasts the highest total among this weekend’s six wild-card games — isn’t very wise.

Well, file this one under the cliche “There’s an exception to every rule.” And we’re making this particular exception mostly because of the Vikings.

To be completely blunt: Minnesota’s defense absolutely stinks.

The Vikings yielded an average of 25.1 points this season. Only the Arizona Cardinals (26.4) and Chicago Bears (27.2) surrendered more.

And as ugly as that season-long average, it’s a bit misleading. Because Minnesota’s defense was especially bad over the second half of the season.

Eight of the final nine teams the Vikings faced scored at least 24 points; five of those cracked 30 points; and two hit the 40-point mark.

The only squad Minnesota contained since Week 10? Chicago in last week’s season finale. Without starting quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears mustered just 13 points. Even including that “strong” performance, the Vikings still allowed an average of 29.6 points in their last nine contests.

So how did this team get to 13-4? The offense (for the most part) saved the day.

Led by erratic quarterback Kirk Cousins and highlight-reel receiver Justin Jefferson, Minnesota scored at least 23 points in 13 of 17 games.

» READ MORE: NFL wild card props: Five picks for this weekend’s playoff games

The offense was extremely productive in the comforts of its domed stadium, where it averaged exactly 27 points per game. And that includes a total clunker in a 40-3 home loss to the Cowboys.

Eliminate that one, and the Vikes’ home scoring average jumps to an even 30 points per contest.

How did the team’s defense perform at home? Horrifically, giving up 25.2 points per outing — and that includes a season-opening 23-7 win over Green Bay.

That blowout win of the Packers and the unsightly 40-3 loss to Dallas were the only games played in Minnesota that didn’t top the total.

Combined points in the other seven contests at U.S. Bank Stadium: 52, 51, 60, 59, 49, 75 and 51.

What’s more, prior to the Week 18 game at Chicago — which missed hurdling the 42.5-point total by a half-point — Minnesota had gone Over in six straight games. Each of those contests had at least 49 combined points.

What about the Giants’ defense — the one that allowed more than 23 points just five times this season? It’s solid, no question. But dig a little deeper and you’ll see that New York was far more successful against crappy offenses than good ones.

Here’s what we mean:

In nine games against the Titans, Panthers, Bears, Ravens, Jaguars, Texans, Colts and Commanders (twice), the Giants allowed an average of 15.9 points.

In eight games against the Packers, Seahawks, Lions, Vikings, Cowboys (twice) and Eagles (twice), the Giants allowed an average of 28.5 points.

So even though Cousins (as always) scares us, we’re fairly confident the Vikings will be good for at least another 27-point effort Sunday.

As for New York’s offense, it has scored at least 20 points in six straight games that QB Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley have played. So we have zero doubt the Giants will once again have success against Minnesota’s spineless D.

Finally, about the fact that there haven’t been a lot of high-scoring wild card games over the past seven seasons: That’s true. But in the first two years since the NFL playoffs expended — creating a six-game wild card weekend — we’ve seen combined point totals of 45, 45, 46, 50, 51, 54 and 85.

Pencil in this one for somewhere in the mid- to high-50s. Play it Over at BetMGM.

Giants vs. Vikings Odds: (via BetMGM)

Point spread: Giants (+3, -115) @ Vikings (-3, -105)

Moneyline: Giants (+135) @ Vikings (-160)

Total: 48 points

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.