Despite Travis Kelce injury, back the Chiefs to cover Thursday night in NFL opener vs. Lions

I could tell you I think the Detroit Lions will upset the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL kickoff game. After all, Chris Jones isn’t suiting up for the Chiefs and Travis Kelce is a game-time decision with an injury that could severely limit him if he plays.

I could tell you the Lions are the favorites to win the NFC North across the board on the best NFL betting sites and that would be the truth. But I’d be lying if I told you that I think they’ll come out victorious.

The truth is I’ve had a bad feeling about this matchup for the Lions since the NFL schedule was announced. Rather than an established team like Philadelphia or Cincinnati, the schedule makers gave the opening game spotlight to a team that’s full of potential but only has one year of sample size to show for it.

Although most sportsbooks are showing respect to the Lions by having them at just 4.5-point underdogs, I couldn’t feel more confident in Kansas City to cover the spread convincingly.

Lions vs. Chiefs prediction: Analysis

(8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Despite Kelce’s injury, this prediction is based on Patrick Mahomes.

In five Week 1 games, Mahomes has thrown for 18 touchdowns, zero interceptions, and 1,542 passing yards. In those five games (all wins), just one of them had a final score separated by single digits.

It’s also worth noting that whether the Chiefs have Kelce or not, their offensive line remains a position of strength. This could result in more yards on the ground, where Detroit gave up the fourth-most yards of any team in 2022.

That said, the Lions do deserve a lot of respect. Keeping continuity is important in any sport, and Detroit’s offensive and defensive lines are both intact from last year. We saw that offensive line a year ago help the Lions run for the 11th-most yards per game and do a very good job of protecting Jared Goff.

Detroit also did a lot in the offseason to improve its secondary with the additions of Cameron Sutton, Brian Branch, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. After finishing third-worst in the NFL in passing defense, addressing this in the offseason may pay huge dividends.

It should also be mentioned that coaching could play a role in this game, as the Chiefs have a new offensive coordinator in Matt Nagy while the Lions retained Ben Johnson. But Andy Reid is the best coach in football, and his presence will offset the loss of Eric Bieniemy.

Lions vs. Chiefs prediction: Pick

Chiefs -4.5 (-110) at BetMGM

Kansas City under Mahomes has been downright dominant in Week 1 games. And Mahomes’ career record at home is 31-7.

I think this game will feature fewer possessions than you’d think, as running the ball will be a common trend behind these two stout offensive lines. The Lions will want to see how their new backfield of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery looks, as their wide receiver group behind Amon-Ra St. Brown leaves a bit to be desired.

If Kelce doesn’t play, the Chiefs may not be able to work the middle of the field as much. They could look to compensate with shots outside the numbers to their wide receivers or just by pounding the rock with Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon.

Detroit has the potential to keep this game within two possessions, but I don’t have faith in this on-the-rise team being able to hang on the road with a team that’s made the AFC Championship Game the past five seasons.

