Best bets for NFL Thanksgiving games includes a big day from Christian McCaffrey

You've come to the right place if you're looking for guidance on the NFL best bets to place on Thanksgiving. I've gathered one bet from each of the three games to back.

Thanksgiving NFL best bets to wager on

Packers vs Lions best bet: Sam LaPorta over 46.5 receiving yards (-115)

Sam LaPorta may not be the most electrifying player on a team featuring Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Jahmyr Gibbs. But LaPorta has played a big role in Detroit getting to 8-2 with a season-long statline 50 catches for 492 yards.

One of the reasons I think Detroit nearly lost to Chicago last week was LaPorta had just three catches for 18 yards. Those marks were the lowest of his career. I expect that to change against Green Bay, who he went for 56 yards against in Week 4.

He’s achieved 47 or more receiving yards in half his games, but he’s gone two weeks in a row with 40 or less yards. He’s as sure handed a catcher as Jared Goff has, and I predict Detroit’s offensive game plan will be to get him more involved as early as possible.

Commanders vs Cowboys best bet: Brandin Cooks over 36.5 receiving yards (-115)

Brandin Cooks isn’t the flashiest player on the Cowboys, but he was brought in this offseason with the hopes of him being one of their most consistent ones. Instead, Cooks had just 165 yards on 17 catches through the first eight weeks.

But Cooks has seen his targets increase the last two weeks with a 173 yard game two weeks ago and 42 yards last week. On the season, Cooks has gone for at least 37 yards four times. I expect the increased target share from the last couple of weeks to continue.

While CeeDee Lamb is by far the best player on the offense, Cooks playing well can open up a lot for Lamb. There’s a reason he’s received the increased targets the last two weeks, and Washington’s defense is coming off a game they allowed Tommy DeVito and the Giants to light them up for 246 yards and a 137.7 rating.

49ers vs Seahawks best bet: Christian McCaffrey over 75.5 rushing yards (-115)

Christian McCaffrey is the best running back in football currently, but he went on a four week stretch recently where he ran for no more than 54 yards in a game. That came after rushing for 152, 116, 86, and 106 yards in his first four games.

The superstar back has been more himself recently with 95 and 78 yards in his last two games, respectively. You never know how much volume McCaffrey will receive in a game with all the weapons San Francisco has, but I predict big things are in store for him against Seattle.

Although Seattle’s defense has been solid against the run this year, they got gashed in the fourth quarter last week. There are few players in the NFL as talented as McCaffrey at breaking tackles and making explosive plays happen, and 75 rushing yards feels very attainable.

