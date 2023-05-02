The primary question hovering over the Philadelphia Eagles heading into the 2023 NFL Draft was this: If talented but recently troubled Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was available when the Eagles picked 10th, would they roll the dice and select him?

Technically, the answer turned out to be “no.” Because the Eagles didn’t end up drafting 10th. They traded up one spot to No. 9 to snag the best player still available on their draft board.

That player: Jalen Carter.

The eight teams ahead of the Eagles might have been skittish about Carter. However, NFL oddsmakers weren’t hesitant to install the 22-year-old as one of the favorites to be the NFL’s top defensive rookie next season.

With the draft now in the rearview mirror, here’s an early look at where Carter is positioned among the top candidates in odds to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Player Team Caesars FanDuel Player Will Anderson Jr. Team Texans Caesars +500 FanDuel +340 Player Jalen Carter Team Eagles Caesars +500 FanDuel +600 Player Tyree Wilson Team Cardinals Caesars +650 FanDuel +750 Player Devon Witherspoon Team Seahawks Caesars +1000 FanDuel +1100 Player Christian Gonzalez Team Patriots Caesars +1000 FanDuel +1100 Player Lukas Van Ness Team Packers Caesars +1000 FanDuel +1400 Player Emmanuel Forbes Team Commanders Caesars +1500 FanDuel +1700 Player Nolan Smith Team Eagles Caesars +2000 FanDuel +2200 Player Joey Porter Jr. Team Steelers Caesars +2200 FanDuel +2500 Player Deonte Banks Team Giants Caesars +2200 FanDuel +2000

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds: Three-man race at top

Once in the mix to be the first overall pick, Carter’s NFL Draft prospects took a hit when he was charged with reckless driving and racing following an incident in mid-January in which another vehicle that was racing Carter’s crashed.

The two passengers in the latter vehicle — a former teammate of Carter’s at Georgia and Georgia recruiting staffer — were killed.

Carter was not charged with causing the accident, nor was he found to be driving while impaired.

Still, the incident along with other concerns led many teams holding high first-round picks to scratch Carter off their lists. That includes teams that desperately needed to fortify their defense.

One such team was the Houston Texans, who traded their second first-round pick — No. 12 overall — and additional draft picks to move up to No. 3, where they took Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson.

In the days leading up to the draft, Anderson and Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson were neck-and-neck in odds to be the first defensive player taken. Both were well ahead of the third choice, Carter.

Wilson ended up being the third defensive player off the board, going No. 7 to the Raiders two picks after the Seahawks drafted Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

After the Atlanta Falcons nabbed Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 8, the Eagles switched places with the Chicago Bears and made Carter the fourth defensive player selected within the top nine picks.

Despite Carter’s freefall, Caesars Sportsbook has the 6-foot-3, 317-pound run-stuffer tied with Anderson in odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. Both are sitting at +500.

FanDuel has Anderson (+340) alone at the top of its Defensive Rookie of the Year odds board, with Carter (+600) sitting firmly in second.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds: The other contenders

Wilson is the third choice at both sportsbooks to be the NFL’s top rookie defender in 2023-24 (albeit with slightly different odds). From there, however, there’s a bit of a difference of opinion.

Witherspoon is tied with fellow cornerback Christian Gonzalez (Patriots) and linebacker Lukas Van Ness (Packers) for fourth in Rookie of the Year odds at Caesars — all are at +1000.

Meanwhile, FanDuel has Witherspoon and Gonzalez knotted at +1100, with Van Ness alone in the sixth spot at +1400.

Among the group of longer shots is the Eagles’ second opening-round draft pick, edge rusher Nolan Smith from USC. Smith is the eighth choice at Caesars at +2000 odds and the 11th choice at FanDuel at +2200.

Also, former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who went to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the top pick of the second round, has odds of +2200 at Caesars and +2500 at FanDuel to win Rookie of the Year.

In all, 10 players at Caesars and 11 players at FanDuel have odds of +2200 or lower to follow in the footsteps of Sauce Gardner, the New York Jets’ cornerback who won last year’s award.

Gardner earned 46 of 50 first-place votes to become the first defensive back to claim Rookie of the Year since the Saints’ Marshawn Lattimore in 2017.

Prior to last year, defensive linemen/defensive ends had dominated this award, winning it more times in nine seasons (five) than defensive backs (two) and linebackers (two) combined.

Other interesting NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year trends:

In the 13-year stretch from 2000-2012, linebackers won the honor 11 times. The only exceptions were defensive end Julius Peppers (2002) and defensive tackle Ndamakong Suh (2010). Suh, Aaron Donald (2014) and Sheldon Richardson (2015) are the only defensive tackles to be named Rookie of the Year since the 49ers’ Dana Stubblefield and Dolphins’ Tim Bowens went back-to-back in 1993-94. Since 1993, only four defensive backs — all cornerbacks — have won Defensive Rookie of the Year: Hall of Famer Charles Woodson (1998), Marcus Peters (2015), Lattimore (2017) and Gardner. A defensive back has never won the honor in consecutive seasons.

Finally, the NFL has recognized the top offensive and defensive rookies after every season since 1967. Over those 55 years, only two franchises have never had a player win either award.

Those franchises: the Seattle Seahawks, who didn’t join the NFL until 1976, and Philadelphia Eagles.

