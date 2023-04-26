NFL Draft odds: Which prospects are attracting the most betting action?

Editor’s note: Pennsylvania law prohibits wagering on non-competitive sports events, including the NFL Draft. However, NFL Draft betting is permitted in neighboring jurisdictions, including New Jersey, Ohio and West Virginia.

NFL prospects from across the country have been patiently waiting for months to learn where they will begin their professional careers.

But they aren’t the only folks who have been gnawing on their fingernails while counting down the days — and now hours — until Thursday’s start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Those who have placed NFL Draft wagers are just as eager to see mock drafts give way to the real deal and for those aforementioned prospects to start coming off the board.

Because like this year’s soon-to-be-revealed rookie class, NFL Draft bettors want to get paid, too. Or at least get some closure even if their money stays on the wrong side of the wagering counter.

What are the outcomes most bettors (and oddsmakers) are rooting for? Here’s a look at some of the NFL Draft betting action at one sportsbook, along with some notable wagers hanging in the balance at another.

Odds updated as of 10 a.m. ET on April 26.

Betting public poised to cash in on Bryce Young at NFL Draft

When BetMGM opened its 2023 NFL Draft wagering market, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the odds-on favorite (-120) to be the first player selected.

Except for a brief spell in mid-March when Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud leap-frogged the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner into the favorite position, Young has been in the No. 1 pick driver’s seat.

And even though Young’s No. 1 pick odds took a bit of a tumble early this week — going from as high as -2000 at BetMGM to as low as -900 — all indications are he’s headed to the Carolina Panthers, who own the top pick.

Assuming the Panthers don’t have a last-minute change of heart, a bunch of BetMGM’s customers will be celebrating as much as Young. That’s because the vast majority of action in the sportsbook’s No. 1 pick market has been on the 21-year-old Philadelphia native who grew up in southern California.

As of Tuesday morning, 31.3% of all bets and an eye-popping 62% of all dollars invested in the No. 1 pick prop at BetMGM were on Young. As a result, Young is the sportsbook’s biggest liability.

By way of context, BetMGM reported that Stroud was second in tickets (24.9%) and handle (21.6%), with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson third in wagers (22.1%) and fourth in handle (9.5%).

Tracking the No. 2 and No. 3 pick action

BetMGM also stands to take a bit of a hit if fast-rising Kentucky quarterback Will Levis ends up being the second player off the board. Levis, who on Tuesday skyrocketed past Stroud into the second spot on the first-overall pick odds board, is now favored to go No. 2 overall to the Houston Texans (or another team via trade).

While Stroud has taken the most tickets at BetMGM (23.4%) with Levis second (18.3%), Levis has attracted the most money (26.7%). And a good chunk of the Levis action was placed at plus-money odds.

Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson is now the consensus favorite to be selected No. 3 overall by the Arizona Cardinals. BetMGM certainly is cheering for that outcome, as only 9.4% of all tickets and 11.5% of all money is on Wilson to get drafted third.

However, it’s possible that the Cardinals — or whatever team winds up with the No. 3 pick — will opt for Alabama defensive end Will Anderson. That would be bad news for BetMGM, where Anderson is first in wagers (23.6%) and second in money (16.9%), behind only Stroud (26.3%).

Getting into Draft positions

Most sportsbooks, including BetMGM, also have offered prop odds on which players will be selected first at specific positions.

Here’s an updated look at the current odds on this particular NFL Draft prop, along with the corresponding wagering action at BetMGM.

First wide receiver drafted:

Favorite: Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba (-450 odds) Most tickets: Smith-Njigba (33.0%) Highest handle: Smith-Njigba (39.3%)

First tight end drafted:

Favorite: Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer (-175) Most tickets: Mayer (41.7%) Highest handle: Mayer (69.7%)

First offensive lineman drafted:

Favorite: Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. (-200) Most tickets: Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski (48.1%) Highest handle: Skoronski (62.6%)

First cornerback drafted:

Favorite: Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon (-200) Most tickets: Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez (58.4%) Highest handle: Gonzalez (47.7%)

First defensive player drafted:

Favorite: Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson (-125) Most tickets: Alabama’s Will Anderson (45.5%) Highest handle: Wilson (58.5%)

Betting on a big payday

Because the NFL Draft betting market is so volatile — with odds almost constantly on the move as every piece of information (and misinformation) hits the interwebs — sportsbooks limit the amount of money they accept on draft-specific wagers.

So the five- and six-figure bets that are commonplace on any given NFL game throughout the season are virtually nonexistent when it comes to the NFL Draft.

Still, sportsbooks can be on the hook for sizable payouts, especially when it comes to bet-a-little-to-win-a-lot underdog wagers.

Four such bets were made at Caesars Sportsbook — including one 11 months ago: On May 22, 2022, an Illinois bettor put $1,000 on Levis to be the first overall pick at +4000 (40-to-1) odds.

If Carolina stuns the NFL world by selecting Levis over Young, that Illinois bettor will pocket a cool $40,000 in winnings.

The other big underdog wagers at Caesars:

On March 6, a Tennessee bettor invested $1,025 on Texas Tech’s Wilson to be the No. 1 overall pick at +6000 odds. The bet would net $61,500 in profit. On Friday, a New Jersey customer wagered $500 at +5000 odds that the Eagles — who are stacked at the wide receiver position — would use their first-round pick (No. 10 overall) on another wideout. The bet would net $25,000 in profit. On Sunday, a Colorado bettor bet $500 at +10000 odds (100-to-1) that Georgia pass rusher Nolan Smith would go No. 7 overall. If Smith is taken seventh, the bet would net $50,000 in profit.

Of course, those long shot wagers are highly unlikely to hit. But there is one decent-sized bet that Caesars likely will have to pay out: On April 17, an Arizona customer slipped in a wager on Alabama’s Young to go No. 1 overall at -600 odds.

If, as expected, Young lands in Carolina, that bettor will collect $14,000 (the initial $12,000 investment, plus $2,000 in winnings).

What if Young doesn’t land in Carolina? Expect a whole lot of chaos to ensue.

