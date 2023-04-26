Editor’s note: Pennsylvania law prohibits wagering on non-competitive sports events, including the NFL Draft. However, NFL Draft betting is permitted in neighboring jurisdictions, including New Jersey, Ohio and West Virginia.

Looking for a stone-cold lock in Thursday’s NFL Draft? Here’s one: A defensive player will be selected early — very early. And odds are, it will be a pass rusher.

Which one? Now that’s the million-dollar question, one that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will answer Thursday night in Kansas City.

As we await the reveal, here’s a look at the top candidates in the first defensive player prop market, as well as where the action is trending.

Odds updated as of 12:30 p.m. ET on April 26.

NFL Draft odds: First defensive player selected

Player (School) BetMGM Caesars FanDuel Player (School) Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech) BetMGM -140 Caesars -160 FanDuel -135 Player (School) Will Anderson (Alabama) BetMGM +120 Caesars +120 FanDuel +105 Player (School) Jalen Carter (Georgia) BetMGM +900 Caesars +1500 FanDuel +1400 Player (School) Christian Gonzales (Oregon) BetMGM +4000 Caesars +2500 FanDuel +5000 Player (School) Devon Witherspoon (Illinois) BetMGM +4000 Caesars +2500 FanDuel +4000

Two favorites and a bunch of long shots.

That pretty much summarizes where things stand as the “first defensive player to be drafted” race heads to the finish line.

It’s a race that started with Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter as the unquestioned favorite. Then came March 1, when Carter was arrested and charged with reckless driving and racing that resulted in an accident that killed a Georgia teammate and staff member.

Carter pleaded no contest, but the incident — along with subsequent news about additional character concerns — pushed the 6-foot-3, 314-pounder out of the favorite position to be the first defensive player selected.

Carter is still projected to be a top 10 pick, but two other players — Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson and Alabama’s Will Anderson — have jumped ahead of him in odds to be the first defensive player to come off the board.

Wilson and Anderson are both highly rated pass rushers who combined for 17 sacks and 31 tackles for loss during the 2022-23 college football season.

Anderson initially was the guy who took over as the favorite in the first defensive player prop market following Carter’s troubles. In fact, as recently as last week, the 6-foot-3, 253-pound Georgia native was as high as a -250 chalk at BetMGM.

However, Wilson has since surged past Anderson and is now the consensus odds-on favorite — albeit it barely.

While it’s a virtual toss-up as to which of the two sack specialists will hear his name called first, history tells us at least one — if not both — will be selected in the top five.

In the last 17 NFL Drafts dating to 2006, a defensive player has been among the top four selections 15 times. The only exceptions: defensive backs Morris Claiborne (2012) and Jaycee Horn (2021) were chosen sixth and eighth, respectively.

And whenever Wilson or Anderson are selected, it will mark the 14th time in the past 18 years that a defensive lineman will be the first defensive player drafted.

Tracking the action

So who are bettors backing in this specific NFL Draft prop market — Anderson or Wilson? At BetMGM, the answer is both.

Among all first defensive player wagers taken at the sportsbook, 45.5% are on Anderson. However, the overwhelming majority of the money (58.5%) is on the 6-foot-6, 271-pound Wilson.

In all, Anderson, Wilson (30.6%) and Carter (20.7%) account for 96.8% of all bets made at BetMGM on this prop. And Wilson and Anderson (34.7%) account for 93.2% of all dollars wagered (with Carter third at 6.5%).

What about the two other main candidates in odds to be the first defensive player drafted — Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon and Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez?

Both will be selected before the lights go out in Kansas City on Thursday night. But not ahead of Wilson or Anderson — or even Carter.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.