Late last week, the drama appeared to be over regarding which player would be selected with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

With first-pick odds as high as -2000, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was certain to be the first player off the board.

Now? Well, welcome back, drama.

With roughly 48 hours to go before the draft commences in Kansas City, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has zoomed up into the second position in odds to be selected first overall.

While Young remains the clear-cut favorite to go No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers, the gap between him and Levis has narrowed considerably.

Here’s an updated look at where things stand in the No. 1 pick odds market.

Odds updated as of 1:30 p.m. ET on April 25.

NFL Draft: No. 1 pick odds

Player BetMGM Caesars FanDuel Player Bryce Young BetMGM -900 Caesars -1400 FanDuel -1100 Player Will Levis BetMGM +400 Caesars +500 FanDuel +600 Player C.J. Stroud BetMGM +2500 Caesars +2000 FanDuel +2500 Player Anthony Richardson BetMGM +3000 Caesars +3000 FanDuel +7500

Young and Levis spent the last two college football seasons competing in the same conference: the SEC.

And that’s where the similarities between the duo’s college football careers end.

Levis compiled a 17-6 record at Kentucky, where he completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 5,232 yards with 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

Solid … but not spectacular, which is what Young was during his two years as a starter at Alabama. He led the Crimson Tide to a 22-3 record, a College Football Playoff championship game appearance and won the 2021 Heisman Trophy.

Young’s career stats at Alabama: 65.8 percent completion rate, 8,356 passing yards, 80 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions.

Those credentials are why Young has long been tabbed as the favorite to go No. 1 overall in Thursday’s draft. In fact, Young has held the favorite spot since the NFL Draft betting market opened, except for a brief period after the Panthers traded up to the No. 1 spot on March 10.

Shortly after Carolina made its deal with the Chicago Bears, who initially possessed the No. 1 pick, Young switched places with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who at the time was the second choice to go No. 1 overall.

The speculation was that the Panthers were more enamored of Stroud than Young. It didn’t take long, though, for Young and Stroud to reverse positions in the NFL Draft wagering market.

As the weeks rolled on, Young’s position atop the No. 1 pick odds board continued to strengthen to the point that last week, his price had risen as high as -2000 at BetMGM, -1400 at FanDuel and -1200 at Caesars Sportsbook.

Young’s odds have actually increased a smidge at Caesars (-1400). However, BetMGM has dropped Young from -2000 to -900, while FanDuel has gone from -1200 to -1100.

Despite those adjustments, it still would be a surprise if Young isn’t the Panthers’ new franchise quarterback come Friday morning.

Still, the fact Levis has supplanted Stroud as the second choice to go No. 1 overall — and that his odds are as low as +400 BetMGM and +600 at FanDuel — has added some unforeseen intrigue to the proceedings.

Why would Carolina consider bypassing the highly regarded Young in favor of Levis? Two words: body type.

While Young measured out at 5-foot-10, 204 pounds at this year’s NFL Combine, Levis has the look of a prototypical NFL quarterback at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds.

Because the Panthers have been — understandably — mum about their plans with the No. 1 pick, anything is possible. One thing that’s been clear since they paid the Bears a steep price to move up from the No. 9 spot is that they are drafting a quarterback.

Aside from that, all we know now is the quarterback will either be Young or Levis.

Actually, there’s one other thing we know: All those bettors who bought into the Stroud rumor are likely holding losing tickets — while all those bettors who took a shot with Levis several weeks ago suddenly have an outside shot at nice payday.

