As is customary for the Super Bowl runner-up, the Philadelphia Eagles own the penultimate pick in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

But that’s not Philadelphia’s only first-round pick.

The Eagles are one of four teams with two selections in the opening round — and it’s a good one: No. 10 overall.

For that, Eagles Nation can thank general manager Howie Roseman for a stealth trade he made with the New Orleans Saints during last year’s draft. They can also thank the Saints for subsequently underachieving during the 2022 season; their 7-10 record was the 10th worst in the league.

So how will Roseman use his gift from the Saints? According to the NFL Draft odds market, Roseman is likely to redeem it for an elite offensive lineman.

In fact, offensive line is the odds-on favorite as the position the Eagles will target at No. 10.

We’d love to disagree … but we can’t. So we’re pouring a tall glass of water to wash down the serious chalk we’re eating with our Eagles first pick prediction — and recommend you do the same.

Odds updated as of 7 p.m. ET on April 26.

NFL Draft odds: Position of Eagles’ first pick

Position Group Caesars Sportsbook Odds Position Group Offensive Line Caesars Sportsbook Odds -275 Position Group Defensive Line/Edge Rusher Caesars Sportsbook Odds +200 Position Group Running Back Caesars Sportsbook Odds +800 Position Group Defensive Back Caesars Sportsbook Odds +1100 Position Group Wide Receiver Caesars Sportsbook Odds +2200 Position Group Tight End Caesars Sportsbook Odds +6000 Position Group Linebacker Caesars Sportsbook Odds +6500 Position Group Quarterback Caesars Sportsbook Odds +10000

One-hundred, seventy-nine million.

That’s how many reasons there are for Roseman to draft the best offensive lineman available when the 10th pick rolls around.

Because that’s the number of guaranteed dollars Roseman gave 24-year-old franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts earlier this month.

Granted, Philadelphia had one of the NFL’s best offensive lines last season, anchored by a pair of first-team All-Pros in right tackle Lane Johnson and center Jason Kelce.

However, both Johnson (who will be 33 in two weeks) and Kelce (who turns 35 in November) are on the backside of their careers. Plus, given how the Eagles’ operate their offense — not to mention Hurts’ stature (6-foot-1, 223 pounds) — having depth in the trenches is crucial.

The good news for Roseman? This year’s draft is loaded with offensive line talent, as can be seen on NFL Draft odds boards, where offensive line has the highest projected number of first-round selections among all position groups.

Caesars Sportsbook has its number at 5.5, but with massive -550 juice to the Over. FanDuel nudged its first-round O-line odds to 6.5, Over -102/Under -130.

Among the options that might be available for Philadelphia at No. 10: Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. and Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, the two highest-rated offensive lineman (and the two with the shortest odds to be the first O-lineman drafted).

Skoronski, whose grandfather won five NFL titles as a tackle for the Green Bay Packers, has a not-so-coincidental draft position of 10.5 at FanDuel and Caesars. That prop was juiced significantly to the Under as of late Wednesday afternoon (-178 at FanDuel; -155 at Caesars), indicating that Skoronski was likely to go in the top 10.

However, by Wednesday evening, FanDuel had moved to Skoronski 10.5/Over -136, while Caesars still had the Under favored at -155.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s draft-position prop is only available at Caesars; it’s 9.5 and priced at Over -320/Under +240. That suggests the Eagles would have to trade up to get the 2022 second-team All-American.

NFL Draft odds: Potential Plan B options for the Eagles

Just as an NFL team can never have too many offensive linemen, the same can be said for pass rushers.

So even though Philadelphia essentially lapped the field in sacks last season with 70 — remarkably, 15 more than any other team — it’s plausible that Roseman could use the 10th pick on the best defensive lineman that’s still on the board.

Oddsmakers seem to have that mindset, as “defensive lineman/edge rusher” has the second shortest odds (+220) at Caesars as the position the Eagles will target with their initial first-round pick.

The wild card here? Talented (but recently troubled) Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. A 314-pound run stuffer whose agility belies his size, Carter last season was named first-team All-American for the two-defending national champion Bulldogs despite being periodically sidelined with knee and ankle injuries.

Carter has a draft-position projection of 7.5 at Caesars. However, it’s conceivable he could drop because of his off-field issues. The question is, would Roseman gamble on a top-five talent with character concerns if he fell to No. 10?

Other positions oddsmakers believe the Eagles are pondering with their first selection Thursday include running back (+800 at Caesars) and defensive back (+1100).

Those are nice plus-money prices — except for the fact that neither bet is logical.

Philadelphia did lose first-string running back Miles Sanders in free agency but replaced him with speedy (but oft-injured) veteran Rashaad Penny from Seattle. Penny joins a backfield with versatile returnees Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Stott.

As for the defensive backfield, Philadelphia re-signed veteran cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry. They also brought in Terrell Edmonds from Pittsburgh and Justin Evans from New Orleans to replace departed starters C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps.

Is it possible that Roseman will add depth to those position groups later in the draft? Sure. But it doesn’t make sense for him to use the No. 10 pick on someone like Texas’ Bijan Robinson, the highest-rated running back in this year’s draft.

Same goes for any of the defensive backs slotted behind Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon and Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez. (The latter two are expected to be gone before the 10th pick).

Indeed, all signs point to the Eagles going with an offensive lineman, especially if Carter is off the board (and perhaps even if he’s not).

So the smart — albeit slightly risky — play is to lay the -275 price at Caesars and bet on Roseman to protect his investment in Hurts by investing the No. 10 pick on an O-lineman.

Unless, of course, he gets a call from the Saints again making him an offer he can’t refuse.

