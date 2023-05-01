As had been widely speculated for months — although not so much late last week — highly touted quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud went 1-2 in the 2023 NFL Draft.

While both will sign lucrative contracts with the Carolina Panthers (Young) and Houston Texans (Stroud) in the coming weeks, neither is a lock to be under center when the 2023-24 season kicks off in September.

One player who is certain to be on the field in Week 1 — barring a preseason injury — is running back Bijan Robinson, who was the top pick of the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8.

Not only will Robinson see action from Day One of his pro career, he is likely to lead a talented Falcons backfield. Which is why the 2022 Doak Walker Award winner from Texas is the favorite to win 2023-24 NFL Offensive of the Year.

Here’s an early look at where Robinson, Young, Stroud and others stand in the post-draft NFL Rookie of the Year odds market.

Odds updated as of 10:15 a.m. ET on May 1.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds: Robinson leads the pack

Player Team BetMGM Caesars FanDuel Player Bijan Robinson Team Falcons BetMGM +350 Caesars +350 FanDuel +300 Player Bryce Young Team Panthers BetMGM +500 Caesars +400 FanDuel +460 Player C.J. Stroud Team Texans BetMGM +650 Caesars +650 FanDuel +700 Player Jaxon Smith-Njigba Team Seahawks BetMGM +700 Caesars +1200 FanDuel +900 Player Anthony Richardson Team Colts BetMGM +900 Caesars +900 FanDuel +700 Player Jahmyer Gibbs Team Lions BetMGM +900 Caesars +700 FanDuel +900 Player Jordan Addison Team Vikings BetMGM +1600 Caesars +1600 FanDuel +1400 Player Quentin Johnson Team Chargers BetMGM +2000 Caesars +2500 FanDuel +1600 Player Zay Flowers Team Ravens BetMGM +2000 Caesars +2200 FanDuel +2000

Robinson plugs into a Falcons offense that ranked third in the NFL in rushing last season at 159.9 yards per game — just a tick below the second-place Baltimore Ravens (160.0).

Atlanta’s attack was led by Tyler Allgeier, a fifth-round rookie from BYU who not only topped 1,000 yards rushing (1,035) but averaged 4.93 yards per carry. Despite that productive — and surprising — effort, Allgeier finished fifth in 2022-23 Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, receiving just a single first-place vote.

Now here comes Robinson, who rushed for more than 3,400 yards and scored 41 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns during three seasons at Texas.

Robinson and Allgeier likely will split time in the Falcons’ backfield. But because neither will line up behind a proven quarterback — 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder projects to be Atlanta’s starter — both almost certainly will get a ton of work in a run-heavy offense.

But while Robinson is the early favorite to become just the fourth running back since 2008 to win Rookie of the Year, he has plenty of company directly behind him in this NFL futures market.

At FanDuel and BetMGM, six players have single-digit odds to win the award: Robinson, quarterbacks Young, Stroud and the Colts’ Anthony Richardson, plus Seahawks wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Among that group, Smith-Njigba is the outlier at Caesars Sportsbook, where the top wide receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft is out to +1200.

That’s just one example of some significant price variance that currently exists in the Offensive Rookie of the Year betting market, particularly beyond the top five favorites.

» READ MORE: Super Bowl 58 odds: How did the Aaron Rodgers trade to Jets impact NFL futures markets?

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds: Recent history favors quarterbacks

Like Robinson, both Gibbs and Smith-Njigba probably will be heavily involved in their respective teams’ offensive game plans beginning in Week 1.

And like Young and Stroud, Richardson — who started just 19 games in two seasons at Florida — could serve as an apprentice during his rookie season in Indianapolis (or at least the start of it).

Given those realities, betting one of this year’s top rookie quarterbacks to walk away with NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year seems risky. However, recent history suggests otherwise.

Prior to the last two seasons — when wide receivers Ja’Maar Chase (Bengals) and Garrett Wilson (Jets) were voted as the league’s top offensive rookies — a quarterback had won the award nine times in 17 seasons.

Other notable Rookie of the Year voting trends:

Running backs or fullbacks won 29 of the first 36 ROY awards from 1967 — when the honor was first handed out — through 2002. In the past two decades, however, tailbacks have claimed the award just six times. Four of those instances occurred during a six-year span from 2013-2018 (Eddie Lacy, Todd Gurley, Alvin Kamara and Saquon Barkley). Wilson and Chase became the first two wide receivers to win consecutive ROY awards since 1984-85. The award has never gone to a wideout in three straight years. The last three ROY of the winners — Wilson, Chase and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert — all play in the AFC. That’s noteworthy because the previous 13 winners — from Adrian Peterson with the Vikings in 2007 to Kyler Murray with the Cardinals in 2019 — all hailed from the NFC.

The last time the AFC claimed four consecutive ROY winners? It’s never happened.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.