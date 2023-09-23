There aren’t many offenses in the NFL who’ve struggled scoring points to the degree the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders have through two weeks.

Las Vegas ranks last in points per game with just 27 points to their name through two games. Pittsburgh isn’t much better with just 33 points scored thus far (Just two offensive touchdowns on the year).

With those numbers in mind, I think there’s a very strong case to be made that these teams won’t reach the 43 point threshold FanDuel has for this Sunday Night Football affair.

Steelers vs Raiders prediction: Analysis

(8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, NBC)

The Raiders offense was supposed to be their strength entering the season. After Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams each made first team All-Pro in 2022, Jacobs has been slow out the gates while Adams has produced as expected.

Adams ha caught 12 passes for 150 yards and a score through two games while he develops chemistry with Jimmy Garoppolo. But Jacobs has been abysmal, with just 46 yards on 26 totes this season.

Defensively, the Raiders flashed potential with a good showing in Week 1 holding Denver to 14 points and notching two sacks. But in Week 2 that all came undone when they surrendered 38 to Buffalo in a game where they failed to sack Josh Allen.

As for Pittsburgh, their defense remains a strength. Well to be specific, their pass rush remains a strength. T.J. Watt is a frontrunner for DPOY through two games with four sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Alex Highsmith has flashed as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL too.

Although they rank top five in sack percentage, their run defense has been poor. Pittsburgh surrenders the most rushing yards in the league entering Week 3 at 193 yards per game.

Offensively, there’s been few teams that have been bigger disappointments than Pittsburgh. The offensive line has been bad, contributing to them being the second lowest rushing yards per game in the NFL.

There are a lot more questions than answers about these teams entering this game.

For Las Vegas, can Josh Jacobs bounce back from a bad start to his season? Additionally, Can the Raiders generate a pass rush outside of Maxx Crosby?

For Pittsburgh, is the Steelers offense under Matt Canada capable of digging themselves out of the bottom of the NFL in yards per play? Will the run defense be able to catch up to the pass defense?

Steelers vs Raiders prediction: Pick

These exact teams faced off one year ago in December in Pittsburgh and the Steelers came out on top 13-10. With these teams not necessarily improved from a year ago, this game will be harking back to old school football.

If there’s any reason this game exceeds the point total, I predict it’ll be due to the Raiders playmakers in Adams and Jacobs having special nights.

But regardless of how well Las Vegas plays offensively, Pittsburgh’s offense hasn’t shown me anything to think they’re capable of contributing to a higher point total.

Canada’s offense ranked 21st and 26th in points per game in 2021 and 2022. They were 23rd in yards both years. This year they rank 31st in points and 26th in yards.

While George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, and Jaylen Warren are all potential building blocks for the Steelers offense, they haven’t been targeted enough to make an impact.

Neither of these teams have good offensive lines either, which makes me think the pass rushes of these teams will make life hard for the opposing quarterback.

When it’s all said and done, you have a primetime game that by all accounts should be a throwback type of game where not many points are scored.

