How to bet cross-sport Super Bowl props for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Back in January 1990, the San Francisco 49ers were installed as a 12-point favorite against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 24.

In the days leading up to the game, bookmakers at the Imperial Palace on the Las Vegas Strip brainstormed prop bet ideas with one goal in mind: keep bettors interested in what figured to be another Super Bowl snoozer (six of the previous seven games were double-digit blowouts).

At one point, sportsbook boss Kirk Brooks suggested matching the world’s greatest basketball player (Michael Jordan) against the NFL’s team of the 1980s (the 49ers).

Brooks’ prop: Who will score more points, the 49ers against Denver on Super Bowl Sunday or Jordan against the New Jersey Nets the previous night?

And just like that, the cross-sport Super Bowl prop phenomenon was born.

Fast-forward to Super Bowl 57: Sportsbooks across the country are offering dozens of cross-sport props matching the Philadelphia Eagles and/or Kansas City Chiefs against everything from NBA, NHL and college basketball games to UFC 284, international soccer, NASCAR and the PGA Tour.

We sifted through the 49 cross-sport props that Caesars Sportsbook is offering and came up with four favorites — three of which involve the Eagles and Philly-based players and teams.

Odds updated as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Feb. 9.

Super Bowl 57 cross-sport prop: Joel Embiid vs. Dallas Goedert

Embiid odds: +1.5 points/rebounds at Nets on Feb. 11 (+120) Goedert odds: -1.5 yards vs. Chiefs (-150) Prediction: Goedart -1.5 (-150)

Embiid and the Sixers will take on the suddenly superstar-less Nets in Brooklyn on Saturday evening.

Philadelphia’s 7-foot center and MVP candidate was averaging 33.3 points (second in the NBA) and 10.1 rebounds following Wednesday’s 106-99 loss in Boston.

And since the calendar flipped to 2023, Embiid as of Wednesday had scored at least 30 points in 10 of 13 games and grabbed double-digit rebounds in nine of those contests.

Assuming Embiid reaches his combined points/rebounds average of roughly 43, Goedert would need 45 receiving yards against Kansas City on Sunday to win this prop. That’s because the Eagles’ tight end is laying 1.5 yards against Embiid’s points/rebounds total (hence the -1.5 spread).

Goedert averaged 58.5 receiving yards during the regular season. In two playoff games, he basically hit that average once (58 yards against the New York Giants) and fell way short of it once (23 yards against the San Francisco 49ers).

For the season, Goedert has gained 45 yards or more in 10 of 14 games, including six of seven before the clunker against the 49ers.

He had 56 receiving yards against Kansas City in Week 4 last year. And at Caesars, his Super Bowl receiving yardage prop is 47.5.

Given that Embiid “only” had 36 combined points and rebounds against the Nets at home on Jan. 25 — and probably won’t have to do much against a now-depleted Nets squad — we recommend riding with Goedert on this one.

Super Bowl 57 cross-sport prop: Temple men’s basketball vs. A.J. Brown

Temple odds: Total points scored at Memphis on Feb. 12, +4.5 (-115) Brown odds: Total receiving yards vs. Chiefs, -4.5 (-115) Prediction: Brown -4.5 (-115)

A.J. Brown is projected for 71.5 receiving yards against K.C. at Caesars Sportsbook. And as you might be aware, we expect the Eagles’ star wideout to top that total Sunday in Super Bowl 57, even though he only managed a combined 50 yards in Philadelphia’s two playoff games.

Temple comes into Saturday’s game at Memphis averaging 69.3 points on the season. But it’s been mostly feast or famine for the Owls of late.

They’ve scored between 71 and 79 points in six of their last nine games, two of which went to overtime. But in the other three contests, they produced just 65, 56 and 59 points. The latter figure is significant because it occurred a month ago at home in a 61-59 loss to … Memphis.

Temple’s offense also hasn’t traveled well — it has scored fewer than 60 points in half of its eight true road games.

One of the exceptions was a 77-70 overtime win at Central Florida (the Owls had 62 points at the end of regulation). Another was a 76-72 victory at Tulsa, which has one of the worst scoring defenses in all of college hoops.

Memphis’ defense hasn’t been great lately, either. Take out the Temple game and a 69-59 win over East Carolina, and the Tigers have allowed an average of 82.4 points in 12 contests dating to Dec. 13.

Again, though, we’re bullish on Brown — in fact, we like him to push past 90 receiving yards Sunday. If he does that, even factoring in the 4.5-point spread on this cross-sport prop, Temple would need to reach the high 80s to win this.

Well, the Owls have hit 80 points in regulation just once this season: an 83-73 home win over VCU on Dec. 3.

Super Bowl 57 cross-sport prop: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Flyers odds: Total goals scored vs. Kraken on Feb. 12 (-110) Eagles odds: Total sacks vs. Chiefs (-120) Prediction: Eagles sacks (-120)

Caesars Sportsbook has the Eagles’ sack total prop for Super Bowl 57 at three — but there’s major juice to the Under (-175).

Philadelphia led the NFL with 70 sacks in the regular season and has eight more in the playoffs. That averages out to 4.1 per game.

However, in their last eight games, the Eagles have totaled 3, 5, 2, 7, 6, 6, 7 and 6 sacks. Of course, Philadelphia’s defense didn’t go up against the NFL MVP in any of those contests.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dealt with a sprained ankle in his two playoff games, and while he avoided getting dropped in the Divisional Playoffs against Jacksonville, he was sacked three times by the Bengals in the AFC title game.

It was the first time in 11 games that Mahomes was dropped more than twice.

So let’s say the Eagles’ max out at three sacks of Mahomes. The question then becomes can the Flyers pot at least three goals when they close out a three-game homestand against Seattle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday?

As of midweek, the Flyers were 26th in the 32-team league in total goals and 27th in goals-per-game (2.75). Meanwhile, Seattle was 16th in goals allowed (3.06 per contest).

With Sunday’s game being the third in four days for both teams — and a matinee affair to boot — we expect some weary legs on the ice at Wells Fargo Center.

So we’ll back the Eagles on this straight-up prop (no spread) and hope their pass rushers get to Mahomes at least three times. That should be enough, as the Flyers probably won’t put the puck in the net more than twice.

Super Bowl 57 cross-sport prop: Los Angeles Lakers/Golden State Warriors vs. Jalen Hurts

Lakers/Warriors odds: Total combined points scored on Feb. 11, +4.5 (-115) Hurts odds: Total passing yards vs. Chiefs, -4.5 (-115) Prediction: Lakers/Warriors points +4.5 (-115)

The Warriors and Lakers clashed on opening night back on Oct. 18, and the teams combined for 232 points (123-109 Golden State win).

Not only was that game eons ago, but Warriors star Steph Curry finished with a game-high 33 points. He’ll finish with zero points Saturday night in the Bay Area because he’s sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury.

Then again, Curry was in street clothes early this week and Golden State put 141 points on the Thunder and 122 on the Trail Blazers. With and without their superstar guard, the Warriors have tallied at least 118 points in 11 of their last 14 games — and in the other three, they scored 114, 116 and 117.

The problem is, Golden State also has surrendered at least 112 points in 19 consecutive games.

As for Los Angeles, it entered Thursday’s battle against Milwaukee having scored more than 110 points in 22 of the last 25 games. The Lakers topped 120 points in half of those contests.

Unfortunately for LeBron James, he and his teammates haven’t been playing any defense. The Lakers have yielded more than 110 points in 22 of 24 games through Wednesday (including 120-plus 14 times and 130-plus eight times).

With this being a prime-time national TV game, the total easily will be in the high 230s.

Hurts’ passing yards prop at Caesars? It’s been bouncing between 239.5 and 240.5. We’re on record with a prediction that the Eagles’ dual-threat QB will come up short of that number — our guess is in the 225-230 range.

The fact we’re getting 4.5 points on the Lakers/Warriors side of this prop means the two squads probably only have to reach the high 220s to bring this one home.

Considering that both Los Angeles and Golden State have been all-offense/little-defense in recent weeks, that seems doable.

