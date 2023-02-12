Heads or tails? How to bet the Super Bowl 2023 coin toss prop

A few minutes before Super Bowl 57 kicks off Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, captains from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will meet at midfield.

After the players exchange handshakes, head referee Carl Cheffers will hand a commemorative coin to one of four scholars from the Pat Tillman Foundation. When the chosen individual tosses the shiny piece of silver skyward, millions of bettors will freeze in time.

A split-second later, gravity will bring the coin to the turf, Cheffers will examine it, then reveal to the world which side landed face up.

Cheffers’ utterance of two words — “It’s heads” or “It’s tails” — will promptly spark a roar in sportsbooks, taverns and family rooms across the nation.

Those roars? Always an even mixture of cheers and groans.

And with that, a four-hour roller coaster ride of Super Bowl betting action will be under way.

Super Bowl 2023: Coin toss odds

Coin Face BetMGM Caesars Sportsbook FanDuel Coin Face Heads BetMGM -105 Caesars Sportsbook -101 FanDuel -104 Coin Face Tails BetMGM -105 Caesars Sportsbook -101 FanDuel -104

Let’s be clear: There’s absolutely no way to handicap a coin toss — be it for the Super Bowl or anything else.

It truly is the ultimately 50-50 tossup.

And yet of the hundreds of Super Bowl props that are offered each year, the coin toss continues to be one of the most popular.

In fact, by Sunday afternoon, millions of dollars will be wagered on the coin toss outcome for Super Bowl 57 — both legally at sportsbooks and not-so-legally among friends at gatherings from coast to coast.

The vast majority of these wagers will be modest — $100 or less. Some, however, will exceed four figures.

In fact, Caesars Sportsbook late last week reported that a Michigan customer wagered $5,025 at -101 odds on this year’s Super Bowl coin toss. The choice: tails.

That bettor, who would receive a total payout of $10,000.25 if tails hits, is hardly alone in going anti-heads. During the first five days of coin toss betting action for Super Bowl 57, Caesars Sportsbook noted that 57% of all bets and 76.7% of all dollars wagered on the coin toss sided with tails.

The action at Caesars has since evened out a bit. Still, as of early Tuesday evening, 61% of the tickets and 67% of the cash remained on tails.

Over at BetMGM, things were closer to 50-50, although tails was still the preferred side. As of Wednesday morning, the sportsbook reported that tails had attracted 51% of the wagers and 55% the dollars.

Tails never fails? Not exactly

Super Bowl Coin Toss Result Super Bowl Super Bowl 56 Coin Toss Result Heads Super Bowl Super Bowl 55 Coin Toss Result Heads Super Bowl Super Bowl 54 Coin Toss Result Tails Super Bowl Super Bowl 53 Coin Toss Result Tails Super Bowl Super Bowl 52 Coin Toss Result Heads Super Bowl Super Bowl 51 Coin Toss Result Tails Super Bowl Super Bowl 50 Coin Toss Result Tails Super Bowl Super Bowl 49 Coin Toss Result Tails Super Bowl Super Bowl 48 Coin Toss Result Tails Super Bowl Super Bowl 47 Coin Toss Result Heads Super Bowl Super Bowl 46 Coin Toss Result Heads Super Bowl Super Bowl 45 Coin Toss Result Heads Super Bowl Super Bowl 43 Coin Toss Result Heads Super Bowl Super Bowl 43 Coin Toss Result Heads

Why so much love for tails in the Chiefs vs. Eagles betting market? Perhaps because it has a razor-thin 29-27 lead over heads in Super Bowl history.

Also, heads hit in the last two Super Bowls. Going back to Super Bowl 28 in January 1994, heads has cashed in three straight Super Bowls just once. That was during a five-year run from Super Bowl 43 to Super Bowl 47.

Following Super Bowl 47, tails went on a 6-1 run through Super Bowl 54. The only time during those seven years that heads was the winner? Super Bowl 52.

That was the last time the Eagles were in the big game — and the only time they won it, upsetting the New England Patriots 41-33 as a 4-point underdog.

The coin toss result in Philadelphia’s only other Super Bowl appearances: tails both times (Super Bowl 39 against the Patriots, Super Bowl 15 against the Oakland Raiders).

Meanwhile, Kansas City has made four trips to the Super Bowl, and the coin toss — surprise, surprise — has been a 50-50 split: Super Bowl 1 (heads), Super Bowl 4 (tails), Super Bowl 54 (tails), Super Bowl 55 (heads).

Other coin toss betting options

Choosing heads or tails is just one way to wager on the coin toss. Sportsbooks also offer props on the team that will win the coin toss and the team that will receive the opening kickoff.

Like heads/tails, both are 50-50, impossible-to-handicap ventures.

Additionally, FanDuel’s Super Bowl 57 betting market also includes these two coin toss-related wagering options:

Will the winner of the coin toss win Super Bowl 57? Yes and no each have -104 odds on this tossup prop.

Pick the team to win the coin toss and the game. The Eagles are +260 on this parlay-like prop, while the Chiefs are +310.

While the plus-money odds on the latter prop are enticing, recent history says the smart move is to bet “no” on the former prop. Because it’s been nine years since the coin-toss winner went on to win the Super Bowl.

In Super Bowl 48, the Seahawks won the coin toss and went on to crush Denver 43-8.

Since then, the coin-toss winner is 0-8 in the Super Bowl.

