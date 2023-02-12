Patrick Mahomes. Jalen Hurts. Travis Kelce. A.J. Brown. DeVonta Smith. Isiah Pacheco. Miles Sanders.

Pick a playmaker, any playmaker — they will be all over the field Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, site of the Chiefs vs. Eagles battle in Super Bowl 57.

Heck, those seven players alone have accounted for 69 passing touchdowns, 39 rushing touchdowns and 35 receiving touchdowns throughout the regular season and playoffs.

No wonder the Super Bowl 57 total has jumped from a low of 48.5 to as high as 51 — despite the fact the Under cashed in both of the Eagles’ playoff games, both of the Chiefs’ playoff games and each of the last four Super Bowls.

Which brings us to this question: Has the Over/Under number for Super Bowl 57 shot up too high? Our answer: Yes.

Super Bowl 2023 Over/Under Prediction

Under 51 points (at Caesars Sportsbook)

Super Bowl 2023 Over/Under Prediction: Analysis

It’s easier to make a case for the Over in Super Bowl 57 than it is for Mahomes to complete a 3-yard pass in a non-contact practice.

Kansas City (29.2 points per game) and Philadelphia (28.1) ranked first and third, respectively, in scoring offense during the regular season.

And if you account for the playoffs — during which the Chiefs have tallied 50 points and the Eagles have put up 69 — each team has scored exactly 546 points this season.

Throw in all the aforementioned weapons — plus two offensive lines objectively ranked in the top five in the NFL — and this could easily turn into a shootout with more than 70 combined points.

Which is precisely what happened in Philadelphia in Week 4 of the 2021 season. That’s when Mahomes and Hurts squared off for the first (and only) time, with the duo helping to combine for nearly 1,000 yards in a game Kansas City won 42-30.

So we flat-out acknowledge there’s an inherent risk in playing the Under in Sunday’s Super Bowl. However, the simple truth is that’s where the betting value lies.

For one thing, both quarterbacks are recovering from injuries. No doubt, Hurts (shoulder) and Mahomes (ankle) are in far better shape than they were in their respective conference championship games two weeks ago.

But neither is going to be 100%. And both will be facing the NFL’s top two defenses when it comes to getting after the quarterback.

About those defenses: We all know how dominant the Eagles’ stop unit has been all season. So rather than fire off a bunch of insanely impressive stats, let’s just focus on one.

Since a 38-35 season-opening win in Detroit, Philadelphia’s defense has given up more than 22 points just three times in 18 games. And since a 40-34 loss at Dallas on Christmas Eve, the Eagles have surrendered 50 total points in four contests (12.5 per outing).

As for the Chiefs’ defense, it’s much better than public perception would lead you to believe.

Kansas City allowed just 20 points in each of its playoff victories over Jacksonville and Cincinnati. And in the regular season, only two teams scored more than 28 points against the Chiefs.

In Weeks 4 and 5, Tampa Bay had 31 points (the final seven on a meaningless late-game touchdown) and the Raiders had 29.

Since those two contests, Kansas City has yielded an average of 20.3 points in 14 games. The high-water marks during this stretch: The Broncos scored 28; the Chargers and Bengals scored 27; and the Bills, Broncos and Texans scored 24.

Of course, as we’ve heard countless times the last two weeks, the Eagles’ defense hasn’t faced an offense as explosive as Kansas City’s (let alone a QB like Mahomes). And the Chiefs’ defense hasn’t matched up against an offense as multifaceted as Philly’s.

Our counter to that: Both defenses have had two weeks to prep for this game. That means two weeks of nonstop film study and two weeks to rest bodies that have been beaten up over the previous four months.

Also, check out what these teams have done coming off bye weeks this season (both had byes in Week 8 and the wild card round): In Week 9, Philadelphia beat Indianapolis 17-16 and Kansas City edged Tennessee 20-17 (in overtime).

Then in the Divisional Playoffs, the Eagles blasted the Giants 38-7 and Kansas City got past Jacksonville 27-20.

We’ll do the math: Those are combined totals of 33, 37, 45 and 47 points.

Now look at the final scores of Kansas City’s last five games: 24-10, 27-24, 31-13, 27-20, 23-20. The Under cashed in four of those five (and the Chiefs are 11-8 to the Under for the season).

Meanwhile, Philadelphia enters the Super Bowl on a four-game Under streak — victories of 22-16, 38-7 and 31-7, plus a 20-10 loss to New Orleans (granted, without Hurts).

Number of times the Eagles have topped 51 combined points this season? Five. And one of those was a 32-21 loss to Washington, with the Commanders scoring six points on a fumble recovery in the end zone on the final play of the game.

What about recent Super Bowl history as it pertains to the total? As mentioned, the Under has cashed each of the last four years.

The results of those games (and two quarterbacks involved): 23-20 (Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow); 31-9 (Tom Brady and Mahomes); 31-20 (Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo); and 13-3 (Brady and Jared Goff).

The latter three games had totals north of 50 (55, 53 and 56). In fact, as noted in our Super Bowl betting trends article, the Under is 9-4 all time when the Super Bowl total closes at 50 points or higher.

Eight of those 13 games have occurred this century. Seven stayed Under. The only Over? It required the greatest comeback — and first and only overtime — in Super Bowl history: New England’s 34-28 win over Atlanta six years ago (57-point closing total).

Again, we definitely could see 34-28 on Super Sunday — both offenses are that dynamic. (We also could see overtime, as both teams are that evenly matched.)

But with this total peaking at 51, all the value on the Over has vanished. So we believe the smart play is on Under 51 points at Caesars Sportsbook.

Will we have to sweat it out? Probably. But in the end we’ll call for a 26-23 final.

Super Bowl 2023 Over/Under Odds:

Caesars Sportsbook: 51 points (Over -110/Under -110) BetMGM: 50.5 points (Over -115/Under -105) FanDuel: 50.5 points (Over -115/Under -105)

