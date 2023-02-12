Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Bet these Chiefs vs. Eagles player TD props

There are a whole bunch of unknowns heading into the Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

But this much you can take to the bank: Someone is crossing the goal line with the pigskin Sunday at State Farm Stadium — and odds are, that someone won’t be the only one.

Why such confidence? Because at least one touchdown has been scored in all 56 Super Bowls.

Not only that, but each team has found the end zone at least once in all but two games (those being Super Bowl 8 and Super Bowl 53, when the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams each managed a single field goal).

So which players are most likely to fulfill their childhood dream of dancing in the end zone on Super Sunday?

Here are three best bets for players to score a touchdown in Super Bowl 57.

Odds updated as of 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 9.

Super Bowl 2023: Player to score anytime touchdown odds

Player BetMGM Caesars FanDuel Player Travis Kelce (KC) BetMGM -125 Caesars -114 FanDuel -125 Player Jalen Hurts (PHI) BetMGM -110 Caesars -105 FanDuel +100 Player Miles Sanders (PHI) BetMGM -110 Caesars +130 FanDuel +120 Player A.J. Brown (PHI) BetMGM +120 Caesars +130 FanDuel +120 Player Isiah Pacheco (KC) BetMGM +140 Caesars +127 FanDuel +145 Player DeVonta Smith (PHI) BetMGM +150 Caesars +145 FanDuel +165 Player Jerick McKinnon (KC) BetMGM +160 Caesars +205 FanDuel +175 Player Dallas Goedert (PHI) BetMGM +175 Caesars +175 FanDuel +175 Player Marquez Valdes-Scantling (KC) BetMGM +200 Caesars +220 FanDuel +290 Player JuJu Smith-Schuster (KC) BetMGM +250 Caesars +200 FanDuel +300 Player Kenneth Gainwell (PHI) BetMGM +275 Caesars +250 FanDuel +360

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Best odds: -114 (at Caesars Sportsbook)

Let’s call this what it is: a total square play.

Everybody with at least an extra $10 of disposable cash and access to a sportsbook is going to be wagering on Kelce to score a touchdown in Sunday’s game.

Our reason for doing so? The future Hall of Famer is the most talented and reliable weapon Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has at his disposal. Perhaps more importantly, Kelce is healthy, which is something you can’t say for the majority of the Chiefs’ primary wide receivers.

Mahomes already has looked Kelce’s way 25 times in the playoffs, with the ball landing safely in the big tight end’s hands on 21 of those targets. Three of those 21 catches — two against Jacksonville, one against Cincinnati — ended with Kelce in the end zone.

Kelce did end the regular season on a six-game touchdown drought. However, he still scored 12 times in the regular season, second most among receivers/tight ends.

As someone who isn’t exactly fleet of foot, it’s worth noting that Kelce gets the vast majority of his touchdowns when Kansas City is in the red zone.

How has the Eagles’ sensational defense performed when opposing offenses reach the red zone? More average than sensational — Philadelphia ranks 11th in red zone defense, allowing touchdowns 53.6 percent of the time.

At -114 odds, Caesars Sportsbook offers the best price on Kelce hitting pay dirt in Super Bowl 57. FanDuel and BetMGM have Kelce at -125.

Like Kelce to score the first touchdown Sunday? He’s the across-the-board favorite, with FanDuel and BetMGM dealing the optimum price at +650. Both sportsbooks have those exact same +650 odds on Kelce to score the last touchdown.

» READ MORE: Super Bowl 2023 prediction: Bet this Chiefs vs. Eagles same-game parlay

Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell

Best odds: +360 (at FanDuel)

Gainwell is listed third on the Eagles’ running backs depth chart. But considering the love he’s been getting in the Super Bowl 57 prop betting market the last two weeks, you’d think he was first-team All-Pro.

Funny what a couple of productive playoff games can do for a guy’s reputation.

During the regular season, Gainwell had more than five carries in a game just once. He also scored a total of four rushing touchdowns, including only one after Thanksgiving Weekend.

That one? It came in Philadelphia’s 38-7 rout of the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

Gainwell tallied 112 rushing yards (on 12 carries) in that contest, then added another 48 yards (on 14 carries) against San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.

Of course, Miles Sanders remains the Eagles’ primary running back. And his 13 rushing touchdowns — two of which came two weeks ago against the Niners — rank second on the team behind quarterback Jalen Hurts (15).

But Sanders’ best anytime-touchdown odds are barely above even-money (Caesars has him at +130). And as strong a runner as he is both between the tackles and on the perimeter, Sanders doesn’t possess Gainwell’s breakaway speed.

That ability to take it to the house anytime he touches the football is why we like Gainwell’s chances to get in the end zone against Kansas City — that is, assuming he’s somewhat involved in the offense.

Given how he’s performed in the playoffs so far, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni would be foolish to not at least give Gainwell a handful of opportunities — if for no other reason than to keep Sanders fresh.

Gainwell’s anytime-touchdown odds vary greatly, with FanDuel’s price (+360) easily topping what BetMGM (+275) and Caesars (+250) are offering.

» READ MORE: Super Bowl 2023: Four Eagles vs. Chiefs long-shot prop bets

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Best odds: +950 (at FanDuel)

This is a total shot-in-the-dark bet. Because Edwards-Helaire just came off an eight-game injured reserve stint this week — and there’s no guarantee he’ll even sniff the field come Sunday.

But if he does, this bet at near double-digit odds all of a sudden is very live.

Edwards-Helaire has been on the shelf since suffering a high-ankle sprain in a game at the Chargers in Week 11 — the week before Thanksgiving.

Even before getting hurt, Edwards-Helaire had seen his role diminish, with Chiefs coach Andy Reid dishing out carries to now-No. 1 tailback Isiah Pacheco and even veteran Jerick McKinnon.

Still, Edwards-Helaire has talent, as well as a nose for the end zone — he had three rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns on 88 total touches this season before hitting IR.

Here’s what else the fourth-year pro has that none of his backfield mates can match: Super Bowl experience.

As a rookie, he had 87 total yards (64 rushing, 23 receiving) on 11 touches (nine rushes, two receptions) in Super Bowl 55 against Tampa Bay.

Also, in two playoff games last year, Edwards-Helaire gained 96 yards on just 13 carries — a hefty 7.4 yards per tote.

With that kind of experience and production, you have to think Edwards-Helaire will get a couple of chances if he’s healthy enough to play. And maybe those chances come near the goal line.

FanDuel leads the market on Edwards-Helaire’s anytime-TD prop at +950, much better than BetMGM’s +600 odds. Caesars doesn’t have Edwards-Helaire listed among its touchdown scorer props.

» READ MORE: Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Bet these Chiefs vs. Eagles defensive props

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.