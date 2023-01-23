How much is a 31-point beatdown of a division rival worth — especially when coupled with an injury to this year’s presumed NFL MVP?

Apparently, quite a lot.

One week after slipping to fourth in odds to win Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia Eagles are now favored to claim the franchise’s second championship — at least at one sportsbook.

The Eagles, who throttled the New York Giants 38-7 at home Saturday night, were positioned atop BetMGM’s Super Bowl odds board at +260 as of early Monday afternoon.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs — who will meet in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game in Kansas City — are right behind Philadelphia at +270.

The San Francisco 49ers, who eliminated Dallas 19-12 on Sunday and will travel to Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC Championship Game — are the +300 fourth choice to win it all at BetMGM.

Here’s an updated look at Super Bowl LVII odds, per three of the nation’s top sportsbooks.

Odds updated as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 23.

Super Bowl odds: Eagles move into the driver’s seat

Team BetMGM Caesars Sportsbook FanDuel Eagles +260 +260 +260 Chiefs +270 +260 +250 Bengals +270 +275 +260 49ers +300 +320 +310

A week ago, BetMGM had the Chiefs as the Super Bowl LVII betting favorite at +290. The Buffalo Bills were next at +325, followed by the 49ers (+400), Eagles (+500) and Bengals (+800).

However, Kansas City struggled to get past the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in its AFC Divisional Playoff game Sunday. The close call was partly the result of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffering a high ankle sprain early in the second quarter.

Mahomes finished the drive in which he was hurt, then sat out the rest of the first half. He returned to the field after halftime, but was limping noticeably and led Kansas City to just 10 second-half points.

While Mahomes has vowed to play Sunday, he’s officially listed as questionable on the Chiefs’ injury report. Without question, his ankle injury impacted the odds for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game rematch with the Bengals.

Kansas City, the AFC’s No. 1 seed, is just a consensus 1-point home favorite over Cincinnati. For a brief time late Sunday afternoon, the Bengals — who shocked the Chiefs 27-24 as a 7-point road underdog in last year’s AFC title game — were listed as a 1-point favorite at multiple sportsbooks.

Super Bowl odds: The Mahomes injury effect

Mahomes’ injury could be why the Eagles leap-frogged Kansas City in the Super Bowl odds market at BetMGM. However, at Caesars Sportsbook, Philadelphia is the +260 co-favorite with the Chiefs.

Those teams sit ahead of the Bengals (+275) and 49ers (+320) at Caesars.

Meanwhile, FanDuel oddsmakers continue to give the Super Bowl nod to Kansas City at +250, followed by the Bengals and Eagles (both +260). San Francisco once again is fourth at +310.

Even though the 49ers are riding an NFL-best 12-game winning streak, the Eagles opened as a 1.5-point NFC Championship Game favorite. The point spread quickly jumped to Philadelphia -2.5 and remains the consensus number.

One exception: BetMGM, where the Eagles are up to a 3-point home favorite (-105 odds) to win the NFC title and advance to their fourth Super Bowl — this one at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.

