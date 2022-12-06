The Philadelphia Eagles keep winning (often impressively). Yet despite their NFL-best 11-1 record, they continue to look up at two AFC teams on the Super Bowl odds board — teams that have tasted defeat three times this season.

The lack of respect in the betting market aside, Philadelphia remains one of a handful of legitimate Super Bowl contenders. More importantly for Eagles fans — and those who have backed the Eagles in the futures market — Philly’s road to a championship likely has gotten a bit less bumpy.

The reason? A contender that many had pegged as the Eagles’ greatest threat in the NFC just lost its starting quarterback for the season.

Here’s an updated look at odds to win Super Bowl LVII, which will take place in less than 10 weeks in Glendale, Arizona.

Note: Odds updated as of 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 6.

2022-23 Super Bowl odds

Team (record) Current Odds Last Week’s Odds Opening Odds Bills (9-3) +375 +450 +750 Chiefs (9-3) +450 +400 +750 Eagles (11-1) +500 +600 +4000 Cowboys (9-3) +650 +900 +1200 Bengals (8-4) +1100 +1800 +1200 49ers (8-4) +1100 +600 +1600 Dolphins (8-4) +1600 +1200 +5000 Vikings (10-2) +1600 +1600 +4000 Buccaneers (5-6) +1700 +2000 +2500 Ravens (8-4) +2000 +1800 +2000

Following their last-second, 17-16 come-from-behind win in Indianapolis in Week 11, the Eagles odds to win the Super Bowl were sitting at +550 at BetMGM.

Only the Buffalo Bills (+375) and Kansas City Chiefs (+450) were ahead of Philadelphia.

After the Bills barely got past Detroit on Thanksgiving Day and the Chiefs blew out the Rams three days later, Buffalo and K.C. switched positions at BetMGM. The Chiefs moved to the +400 favorite spot, with the Bills dipping to +450.

At the same time, the Eagles’ Super Bowl price expanded from +550 to +600 following a 40-33 Sunday night home victory over Green Bay. While still behind just Buffalo and K.C., Philadelphia no longer was alone in the third spot at BetMGM.

Fresh off a 13-0 shutout of the Saints, the San Francisco 49ers joined the Eagles as the +600 co-third choice, moving from +750 the previous week.

Fast-forward to Monday. Even though both Philadelphia (35-10 vs. Tennessee) and San Francisco (33-17 vs. Miami) posted blowout home wins in Week 13, the Eagles (+500) regained sole possession of the No. 3 spot in the Super Bowl betting market.

The 49ers? They tumbled all the way to a tie for fifth with +1100 odds at BetMGM, as the victory over the Dolphins came with a loss: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending broken foot on the Niners’ first offensive series.

A ‘Purdy’ good debut

Rookie Brock Purdy, who was the 262nd and last player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State, greatly exceeded all reasonable expectations in his pro debut. However, bookmakers — who have had a “buy” sign on San Francisco for weeks — are understandably skeptical that Purdy is the team’s long-term answer under center.

As such, the Niners have slipped into a tie with the Bengals on BetMGM’s Super Bowl odds board.

Cincinnati, which was tied with Baltimore in the eighth spot at +1800 last week, zoomed up to the co-fifth choice after Sunday’s impressive 27-24 upset victory over the Chiefs at home.

That result, of course, also had ramifications at the top of the odds board. Buffalo, which opened Week 13 with Thursday’s 24-10 rout of the Patriots in New England, once again has leap-frogged Kansas City.

The Bills are back down to +375 at BetMGM, while the Chiefs (+450) are just in front of Philadelphia. The team next in line, slotted between the Eagles and the Bengals/49ers? The Dallas Cowboys.

Philly’s NFC East rival saw its Super Bowl odds shrink from +900 the past two weeks to +650 after Sunday night’s 54-19 home beatdown of the Colts.

After Cincinnati and San Francisco, only three other squads have odds better than +2000: The Vikings and Dolphins share the eighth position at +1600, with the Bucs right behind at +1700.

Despite a 22-17 home victory over the New York Jets, Minnesota’s Super Bowl price is unchanged from a week ago. However, Miami (+1200 last week) slid back after collapsing late against Purdy and the 49ers on Sunday.

Tampa Bay dropped from +2000 following Monday night’s last-second comeback win over New Orleans.

Conference Championship Odds

Team NFC Championship Odds AFC Championship Odds Eagles +185 Cowboys +300 49ers +450 Vikings +700 Buccaneers +900 Bills +180 Chiefs +225 Bengals +600 Dolphins +800 Ravens +1100 Titans +1600

Because of the injury to Garoppolo, Philadelphia has strengthened its position atop the NFC Championship odds board.

At BetMGM, the Eagles are now +185 to reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time in franchise history. Contrast that from last week, when Philadelphia and San Francisco shared the top spot at +240.

Now, Dallas is the squad that’s in the Eagles’ rearview mirror, having moved from +350 to +300. The Niners (+450) are next, while Minnesota (+700) and Tampa Bay (+900) round out the top five at BetMGM.

Over in the AFC, all eyes — and a lot of wagers — remain on the Bills and Chiefs. Those squads are +180 and +225, respectively, to win the conference. A week ago, K.C. (+200) had the slim edge over Buffalo (+225).

Meanwhile, the Bengals (+600) have climbed to the No. 3 spot in BetMGM’s AFC championship odds pecking order, overtaking Miami (+800) and Baltimore (+1100). Last week, Miami (+650) was third, followed by Baltimore (+800).

Tennessee is holding steady in the sixth position. Despite Sunday’s ugly showing at Lincoln Financial Field, the Titans’ Super Bowl (+3000) and AFC title odds (+1600) are unchanged from last week.

Tracking the action

Buffalo and Kansas City not only rank 1-2 at BetMGM in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, but they also rank 1-2 in betting action.

The Bills lead the way in number of Super Bowl tickets written (19.1%) and amount of Super Bowl money wagered (17.5%) at BetMGM. Kansas City is second in tickets (11.3%) and money (12.3%).

The Eagles are third in wagers (7.2%) and fourth in cash (6.7%), while Tampa Bay is third in money (7.2%) and tied with San Francisco for fourth in tickets (5.8%).

