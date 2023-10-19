There’s a massive 12-game slate in the National Hockey League on Thursday night and a few of them stand out from a betting perspective. Let’s dive into the three best bets in the NHL for October 19:

Nashville Predators (+164) vs. New York Rangers (-198), 7 p.m. ET

It’s been a solid start for the Rangers with two solid defensive efforts in their first three games, but this price looks a little generous on Nashville.

Originally, this looked like a spot for the Blueshirts to get Jonathan Quick some work and spell Igor Shesterkin, but they opted to continue riding their all-world netminder. It’s never fun betting against Shesterkin, but it becomes a much more comfortable proposition when his opponent is also one of the best netminders in the league.

Saros and the Predators are coming off a rough outing against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, but the Rangers play a much more pragmatic, lumbering style compared to the Oilers and that should suit the Preds, who are built to grind out results.

As long as Saros gets the nod, this number is good enough for a play on Nashville.

Los Angeles Kings (-105) vs. Minnesota Wild (-115), 8 p.m. ET

The Kings started the season slowly with a couple of uninspiring losses, but those results shouldn’t change our perception of what should be one of the better teams in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles is deep down the middle and can roll four solid lines and that bodes well against a team like Minnesota, which is thin at center and will be missing key players Matt Boldy and Jared Spurgeon.

The Kings have a suspect goaltending situation, but that shouldn’t be a huge deal against the Wild, who will be starting Marc-Andre Fleury again on Thursday night. Fleury was strong against the Candiens on Tuesday night but his numbers last season were quite ugly.

Dallas Stars (-258) vs. Anaheim Ducks (+210), 10 p.m. ET

The Dallas Stars profile as one of the best teams in the entire NHL and the Ducks are going to be at the opposite end of the table, but Anaheim does have enough high-end scoring talent to score a few big upsets this season. We already saw the Ducks win as a massive underdog against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday and a lot of what they showed in that performance is what should make Anaheim a tempting bet on Thursday.

Players like Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Mason MacTavish and Leo Carlsson give the Ducks an exciting young core that should be a threat to score and there is enough effective depth on this roster so that the Ducks can be competitive.

This also may be a spot where the Stars look to give No. 2 goaltender Scott Wedgewood a start and that would be helpful for this bet as well.

