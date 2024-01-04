Bet on Blue Jackets as live underdogs against Flyers Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center

The Philadelphia Flyers have hit a rut.

The Flyers are still one of the league’s most pleasant surprises at 19-13-5 and sitting in a Wild Card spot, but they’re currently mired in a 1-3-2 slump and are in danger of getting pulled back into the chasing pack in a crowded Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia will have a good chance to get back on track as a -167 favorite over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers prediction: Analysis

It’s been another ugly season for the Blue Jackets, but it should be noted that Columbus has played better than its record suggests. Even the team’s most recent loss, a 4-1 defeat to the Bruins, wasn’t as lopsided as the scoreline. The Blue Jackets and Bruins essentially split the expected goals at 5-on-5 and overall, but Linus Ullmark played terrific in goal for the B’s and bought them time until they could get some separation.

That 4-1 loss was a microcosm for the Blue Jackets of late. It’s maybe a bit of a stretch to say Columbus deserved to get something out of the game, but the Jackets certainly played well enough that if they did get a point or two it wouldn’t have been unjust.

While the Jackets have been pesky of late, the Flyers have started to struggle. Philadelphia’s 5-on-5 numbers were terrific through the first quarter of the season, but have since started to come down to earth. The Flyers have a -3.1 expected goal difference in their last 10 games and they’ve allowed nine more high-danger scoring chances than they’ve created.

This is a tricky spot for the Flyers. They just spent the last 10 days traveling across the continent and now come home to face a plucky team that’s been to overtime in four of its last six contests. That tells us that these Jackets are a feisty bunch and have done a pretty good job of sticking around in games, which makes them a live underdog -- especially against a team that has a similar talent level to them.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers prediction: Pick

The Bet: Columbus Blue Jackets +130 or better

