Bet on Blue Jackets as road underdogs against Jets in matchup Tuesday night in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Jets are the story of the NHL right now. Winners of six in a row and currently in the middle of a 12-game point streak, the Jets have soared into first place in the league and boast the second-boast goal difference. Not too bad for a team that was expected to be in a real scrap just to make the postseason.

The Jets will look to make it seven wins on the spin on Tuesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Oddsmakers like their chances, as Winnipeg currently sits as a -238 favorite over the struggling Jackets.

Blue Jackets vs. Jets prediction: Analysis

There’s very little to be fussed about with Winnipeg right now. The Jets are deep up front and on the blueline and have one of the game’s best goalies in Connor Hellebuyck. There was a lot of concern for the Jets when ace scorer Kyle Connor went down with a long-term injury, but Winnipeg hasn’t missed a beat in Connor’s absence.

While everything seems steady for the Jets, the opposite is true of the Blue Jackets. Columbus ranks 28th in the NHL with a .427 points percentage and a -24 goal difference. Columbus’ 5-on-5 numbers don’t paint a much prettier picture, but there are some relatively encouraging signs for the Jackets, especially when they’re carrying this kind of price.

Although Columbus only has two wins in its last eight games, it has gotten at least a point in six of those contests and has gone to overtime in seven of its last 11, despite playing a pretty tough schedule. That tells you that this team has done a pretty good job of sticking around with superior opposition.

One of the most important skills in betting is knowing when to sell high and this looks like a great spot to do just that on the red-hot Jets. Winnipeg just swept a road trip out West and has plenty of positive momentum, but this is a trickier spot than the odds suggest. Take a shot on Columbus to pull the upset on Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets vs. Jets prediction: Pick

The Bet: Blue Jackets +195 (DraftKings)

