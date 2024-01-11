Back the Blues to win as underdog against Rangers in Thursday night’s matchup

Don’t look now but the New York Rangers are trending in the wrong direction. Because of a terrific 18-4-1 start to the season the Rangers are not in any real jeopardy, but their current 8-7-1 malaise does throw some cold water on the notion that the Blueshirts are the class of the league.

A couple more poor results and the Rangers could find themselves right in the thick of a chasing pack that they thought they put in their rear-view mirror for good.

The Rangers are a -166 road favorite against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Rangers vs. Blues prediction: Analysis

The fact that the Rangers are a decided favorite in St. Louis tells you that the betting market remains pretty high on the Blueshirts despite their recent struggles. But you do have to wonder if the Rangers are getting too much respect just based on their hot start and the market hasn’t adjusted to their current form. Not only has New York dropped eight of its last 16, but its 5-on-5 numbers over that span are pedestrian at best.

While the Rangers own an even goal difference in their last 16 contests, they’ve been outscored 41 to 32 at 5-on-5 and are basically breaking even in terms of expected goals and high-danger scoring chances.

» READ MORE: Matt Kuchar, Kevin Kisner have long shot betting value ahead of the 2024 Sony Open

The Rangers can always get away with pedestrian numbers at 5-on-5 thanks to their elite skill, league-leading power play and terrific goaltending, but that’s not something you want to count on when you’re this big of a favorite on the road and in the middle of a slump.

St. Louis has had a meandering season and doesn’t boast a great statistical profile, but its 5-on-5 numbers are basically on par with the Rangers so there’s every chance that the Blues are the ones who control the majority of the play on Thursday night.

Rangers vs. Blues prediction: Pick

The Bet: Blues +140 (DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.