Back the Canucks to close out series in Game 6 against the Oilers on Saturday

Not only do the Edmonton Oilers have their backs against the wall on Saturday night, but there are some red flags about whether or not the Oilers can fight their way back into the series.

Nonetheless, the Oilers are a -196 favorite to win Game 6 at the time of writing.

Is the betting market still giving the Oilers too much credit?

Canucks vs. Oilers Game 6 prediction: Analysis

The first four games of this series generally followed a similar script. The Oilers were tilting the ice and out-chancing the Canucks, but a variety of factors (goaltending and a lack of production from Edmonton’s depth players) allowed Vancouver to stick around and nick a couple of wins.

Those wins bought Vancouver time to find its form and it did just that on Thursday night.

After falling behind early, the Canucks took control of Game 5 and never really let Edmonton back into the contest. What was especially impressive was that Vancouver was able to bottle up Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for most of the evening.

By doing that, the Canucks was able to let their biggest edge in this series -- their depth -- be the difference.

The win not only puts heaps of pressure on the Oilers, who were a prohibitive favorite to win the series before Game 1, but it also exposed some serious flaws in Edmonton’s game. The Oilers have been forced to lean heavily on McDavid, Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm, and those five players now look a bit gassed. If they can’t take over the next two games, Edmonton is cooked.

The other concern for the Oilers is that their goaltending situation is perilous. Calvin Pickard has played admirably well in his two starts since taking over for the out-of-form Stuart Skinner, but it’s fair to wonder if we’ve seen the best from the journeyman third-string goaltender. The same can be asked of Arturs Silovs in the other net, but the Latvian has looked quite composed through two series this postseason and he’s also backstopping a +165 underdog in the contest. It would be quite a different question if the Canucks were a much shorter price.

There are just way too many question marks to believe in the Oilers enough to back them as a -196 favorite. The Canucks have plenty of value in Game 6.

Canucks vs. Oilers Game 6 prediction: Pick

The Bet: Canucks +165 or better

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.