Bet on a low scoring game between the Capitals and Flames on Monday night

With a win on Monday night the Washington Capitals will move into a playoff spot with 15 games to go. That may not sound like a big accomplishment, especially with how pedestrian the middle of the pack has been in the Eastern Conference, but the Caps were not expected to be close to the race this season. Rookie head coach Spencer Carbery deserves plenty of consideration for the Jack Adams Trophy.

The Caps are a +114 underdog in Calgary on Monday night.

Capitals vs. Flames prediction: Analysis

The key to success for Washington has been to keep games tight. The Caps don’t have the scoring punch to catch teams from behind or win 6-5 shootouts, so they go into almost every contest with the same plan. Washington wants to limit time and space through the neutral zone and keep things to the outside in their own zone. The Caps will sell out to turn games into rock fights.

The downside to that strategy is that the Caps have a lot of trouble finding their way back into games if they go behind early. Games get away from the Capitals pretty quickly and they’re no strangers to getting blown out, which helps explain why their goal difference sits at -30.

But the upside is that the Capitals are nails in tight contests. Washington is 10-2 in one-goal games and the Caps are 21-3-4 when they score first.

Like the Caps, the Flames are not a team that wants to trade scoring chances all night. That’s especially true right now as Calgary’s blueline has been depleted by trades. With Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev out of town, the Flames need every skater to play a responsible two-way game in order to make things easier on the defensemen and goaltenders.

Both of these teams would be more than happy with this being an ugly game without much action, so back the Under 6 goals.

The Bet: Under 6 (-105, DraftKings)

