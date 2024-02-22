Bet on Capitals as slight road underdog against Lightning in Thursday night’s matchup

Spencer Carbery and the Washington Capitals deserve a ton of credit for hanging around. The Caps were long left for dead in the Eastern Conference playoff race, but they’ve kept themselves in the mix by playing a strong defensive game that has allowed them to scratch out results despite a lack of playmaking skill compared to most playoff contenders.

The Caps face one of the teams they’re chasing, the Tampa Bay Lightning, on Thursday night. Washington is a +164 underdog on the road.

Capitals vs. Lightning prediction: Analysis

It was expected to be an uneven season for the Lightning and it’s certainly played out that way. Tampa has a tenuous grip on a playoff spot, but its five-point cushion over the Devils and Islanders is not as wide as it appears since the Bolts have played two more games. The Caps, who are seven points behind Tampa Bay, will also fancy their chances to catch up since they have three games in hand on the Lightning.

Tampa’s problems essentially all stem from the same source. The Bolts were so good for so long that eventually they ran into salary cap issues and the team’s depth has been gutted. That means that Tampa needs to rely on its star players, especially Nikita Kucherov, and power play to provide enough scoring to overcome their many flaws.

But that is much easier said than done. Tampa’s 5-on-5 play has been middling all season and their defensive play has been inconsistent due to injuries and a lack of depth. In recent years the Bolts could overcome these problems thanks to the presence of all-world goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, but he missed the first six weeks of the campaign due to back surgery and hasn’t found his level quite yet.

The Capitals are at the opposite end of the spectrum. The Caps don’t have the skill to win games in which they are outplayed, but their structure and strong goaltending allows them to hang around long enough to overcome that issue. Washington will have no issue trying to make this game as sticky as possible and that is what makes the Capitals dangerous at this kind of price.

Capitals vs. Lightning prediction: Pick

The Bet: Capitals +164 (DraftKings)

