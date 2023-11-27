Bet on the Sharks as live home underdogs against the Capitals Monday night’s matchup

Don’t look now but the San Jose Sharks are playing much better lately. After starting the season 0-10-1, the Sharks have gone 4-5-1 in their last 10 games and are coming off a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. San Jose is still clearly the worst team in the NHL, but perhaps everybody jumped the gun when they were labeled as historically bad.

The Sharks are +180 home underdogs against the surprising Washington Capitals on Monday night.

Capitals vs. Sharks prediction: Analysis

Spencer Carberry’s Capitals have been one of the feel-good stories of the season so far. Projected to struggle in the competitive Eastern Conference, the Caps have been terrific out of the gates and sit with the third-best points percentage in the East as we hurl towards the first-quarter pole.

The Capitals deserve plenty of credit for racking up wins and they’ve made the most out of what they have so far in this season, but it is fair to question whether or not this pace (or anything close to it) is sustainable.

Washington is 7-2-1 over its last 10 games and has won five of six, but it’s not like the Caps are playing teams off the ice during this run. Instead, the Capitals are relying on a combination of timely scoring and, most importantly, superb goaltending to get results.

Washington’s goaltenders have combined for a .925 save percentage over their last 10 games -- the third-best mark in the NHL over that span -- and that is keeping the Caps afloat despite some pedestrian 5-on-5 numbers. The Caps have a -3 expected goal difference and have a -16 high-danger scoring chance differential over this 7-2-1 run, but the goalies are making those pedestrian numbers relatively meaningless for the time being.

San Jose’s statistical portfolio certainly isn’t pretty, but the Sharks aren’t all that likely to get shelled by a team like the Caps, who are struggling to drive play in the right direction themselves. Coming into the season the Capitals were projected to be a relatively weak team that struggled to stay in the playoff hunt but a hot streak has changed the perception of this team around the league.

I’d tread carefully laying this kind of price on a team that’s relying on its goaltenders to bail it out, even against the Sharks.

Capitals vs. Sharks prediction: Pick

The Bet: San Jose Sharks +180

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.