Bet on Flyers as home favorites against Coyotes in Monday night’s matchup

The Philadelphia Flyers have a great opportunity on Monday night.

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Flyers are -148 home favorites against the Arizona Coyotes and could put eight points between themselves and the New York Islanders in the race for the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division.

Will the Flyers run their streak to four games on Monday night?

Coyotes vs. Flyers prediction: Analysis

Nothing seemed to be going right for the Flyers before the All-Star break. Philadelphia lost five in a row, goaltender Samuel Ersson was really struggling and there was a lot of talk about how the Flyers would be looking to continue their rebuild by trading players like Sean Walker, Scott Laughton and Nick Seeler before the deadline.

It seemed premature to write off the Flyers just because of a five-game losing streak and so far they’ve proven that hypothesis correct. Not only has Philadelphia won its first three games since the break, but it’s done it by playing with the same structure and defensive prowess that became this team’s identity through the first 30 games of the season.

The Flyers have conceded just three goals at 5-on-5 during this winning streak and Ersson has played a massive role by posting a .942 save percentage to get himself back on track.

» READ MORE: Backing Stuart Skinner in the Vezina Trophy futures market among best bets at All-Star break

The Coyotes also had themselves a decent start to the season but things have been trending down in Arizona since the holidays. Not only have the Desert Dogs lost their last five contests (four in regulation), but they are 6-10-2 with a -17 goal difference over their last 18 games.

The rule of thumb this season with the Flyers has been to back them as underdogs but avoid laying these kind of prices, but this a good spot to buck that trend with Philadelphia taking on a team that has struggled at 5-on-5 for quite a while. Even at -150, the Flyers are the value side on Monday night.

Coyotes vs. Flyers prediction: Pick

The Bet: Philadelphia Flyers -150 or better

