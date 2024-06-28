Bet on Berkley Catton to be selected earlier than his draft slot at the 2024 NHL draft

The top of the 2024 NHL Draft board is one of the most volatile in recent memory, as there is zero consensus where each prospect will be taken after Macklin Celebrini comes off the board first overall on Friday.

There’s roughly 12-13 skaters who are consistently being mocked inside of the top 10 by accredited scouts, so there will be a couple of surprising drops to be sure.

The Blackhawks are reportedly still debating between Artyom Levshunov or Ivan Demidov at the second overall pick, and that decision will cause a ripple effect throughout the top 10.

NHL draft best bets: Analysis

In a draft class stacked with blue-liners, Levshunov is viewed as the consensus No.1 because of his combination of size, skating ability and offensive skill. The rest are highly muddled, as is which forwards being available would make some teams rethink their plan to grab a blue-liner.

Zeev Buium outproduced Levshunov on a per-game basis with 50 points in 42 contests with NCAA champion Denver, and displayed improved defensive play as the season progressed. Even still, Buium being deserving of the second spot among defenders – ahead of blue-liners Anton Silayev, Zayne Parekh and Sam Dickinson – is far from a consensus opinion.

Parekh has the highest offensive upside of the high-ranking defenders. He put up 96 points in 66 games with Saginaw of the OHL, and has been compared by some to the Penguins’ Erik Karlsson.

Silayev, meanwhile, skates extremely well for a 6-foot-7, 208-pounder, and who’s overall defensive play was somewhat masked on a bad Torpedo side in the KHL.

Dickinson, who has the fewest scouts/analysts making a case for him to be the second-ranked defender, raised his profile with an excellent showing in the Memorial Cup and has been adamant in interviews that he is the best defender available.

Drafting third, the Anaheim Ducks are reportedly high on selecting a defensemen. Oddsmakers are expecting that defender to be Anton Silayev (+155 to go third on FanDuel), but that looks to be far from a safe bet given how closely the defenders at the top of the draft are being ranked.

Demidov being available could make Ducks GM Pat Verbeek rethink his desire to grab a defender, as many respected analysts also consider him the second-best prospect in the draft. Some even believe the gap between Demidov and the third-ranked prospect is wide.

There are several compelling forwards available beyond Demidov though. Cayden Lindstrom, who has the potential to be an elite power forward, netted 46 points in 32 games with Medicine Hat of the WHL in what was an injury-riddled campaign. He is priced at -180 to go to Columbus fourth overall.

With 22 points in 16 playoff games with Oshawa, Beckett Sennecke’s stock has rocketed ahead of the draft, and he is now priced at +102 to be drafted sixth or earlier on FanDuel.

Tij Iginla, son of Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, also had an excellent playoff run with nine goals and 15 points. Just like his dad, Tij exhibits strong scoring ability and an elite competitive drive.

One of the more intriguing forward prospects has to be Berkly Catton, who’s posted 116 points in 68 games with Spokane of the WHL. His hockey sense is arguably the best of any forward in the class aside from Demidov or Celebrini, and his stick-handling and skating abilities also rate out well.

His lack of physicality is concerning to many observers, and there are more questions about how his game will translate to the NHL level than other forwards likely to go near the top third of the draft.

This draft should make for excellent viewing, as the top 10 could go any number of ways. My favorite bet remaining on the board is backing Catton to be drafted at 11th or higher.

It seems highly unlikely that teams from ninth to eleventh will all pass on his upside. It’s possible Catton is the player the Sharks are eying when they traded up to 11th on Thursday, but he also looks like a good fit for the Devils, who are well situated to swing for upside.

NHL draft best bets: Pick

Best bet: Berkly Catton under 11.5 (-110 at bet365)

