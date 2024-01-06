Bet on a tight game between the Flyers and Flames on Saturday afternoon’s matchup

The Philadelphia Flyers will look for a rot-stopping win when they welcome the Calgary Flames to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday afternoon. After a sparkling start to the campaign, Philadelphia has just one win in its last seven contests (1-3-3) and now finds itself in serious jeopardy of being pushed out of a playoff spot.

The Flames have started to trend up after a slow start and come into this game riding a three-game winning streak. Calgary is a slight -115 favorite at the time of writing.

Flyers vs. Flames prediction: Analysis

After a couple of middling performances to close out their recent road trip, the Flyers were pretty unfortunate not to get both points against the Blue Jackets on Thursday. Philadelphia ended up losing the game, 3-2, in a shootout, but the Flyers deserved a better fate as the expected goals finished 3.42 to 1.64 in favor of John Tortorella’s side.

But that is exactly what makes the Flyers an unappealing team to back as a heavy favorite. Philadelphia just doesn’t have the scoring talent to consistently payoff on the scoring chances they create.

The Flames are not all that different from Philadelphia. Calgary has more playmaking talent and more upside on their blueline than the Flyers, but the Flames have struggled to be clinical enough to get consistent results over the past two seasons.

Both the Flames and Flyers rank in the middle of the pack in terms of preventing scoring chances, but neither offense is a real threat to run rampant in this contest and all signs point to this being a pretty tightly played game with both teams looking to keep the game on script and predictable.

These two teams are no strangers to overtime -- the Flyers have gone past regulation 12 times and the Flames have done it eight -- and that’s a testament to their ability to hang around and also a knock against their ability to put teams away.

This matinee has every chance to turn into a rock fight and that puts plenty of value on betting it to be tied after 60 minutes.

Flyers vs. Flames prediction: Pick

The Bet: 60-minute draw (+350)

