Bet on the Flyers to win on road against Capitals in Friday night’s matchup

Every game at this point in the NHL season is big, but Friday’s tilt between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals goes beyond that.

The Flyers, coming off a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, are six points ahead of the Caps in the Metropolitan Division but Washington has two games in hand and a couple of very winnable games on the other side of Friday’s showdown.

All of this adds up to a massive showdown in D.C. to close out the workweek.

Flyers vs. Capitals prediction: Analysis

Both the Flyers and Capitals have exceeded expectations this season and they’ve done it through similar methods. Neither team has the offensive firepower to win many games on skill alone, so both clubs depend on their defensive acumen and tenacity to grind out results. Playing that kind of hockey puts a huge emphasis on goaltending and limiting miscues, since neither one of these clubs can outscore mistakes.

While the Flyers have hit a bit of a speed bump of late, they still have the better 5-on-5 numbers in this matchup. Philadelphia has been one of the most consistent teams at even strength throughout the season and ranks inside the top-10 in the league in expected goals against and high-danger scoring chances allowed at 5-on-5. Philadelphia is in the middle of the pack in terms of creating chances, but strong defensive play alleviates the pressure on your offense.

Washington’s statistical profile pales in comparison to Philadelphia’s. The Caps play a pesky defensive game and sell out to keep games quiet and predictable, but the numbers -- both on the surface and under the hood -- show that they’re due for some negative regression.

Philadelphia is banged up at the minute and not having Travis Konecny is a big deal, but the Flyers have proven to be a much stronger 5-on-5 team and that should put them over the top in what will likely be a tightly contested game.

The Bet: Flyers -110 (DraftKings)

