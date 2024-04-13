Back the Devils to beat the Flyers as slight underdogs in Saturday’s matchup

The Philadelphia Flyers kept their season alive and ended an eight-game losing streak with their 4-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night. It was a strong performance from the Flyers as they outscored the Rangers, 4-0, and outshot them, 20-17, at 5-on-5.

The Flyers are still a longshot to make the postseason, but a win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday could keep them in the mix as we head into the final week of the regular season.

Philadelphia is a -140 favorite over the Devils at the time of writing.

Devils vs. Flyers prediction: Analysis

We noted in the preview for Thursday’s game that the numbers actually suggested that the Flyers were playing decently during their eight-game slide. Stats never tell the full story and there is certainly some noise in a sample size that small, but Philadelphia’s 5-on-5 metrics were among the best in the NHL during their 0-6-2 run. The main issues were porous goaltending and some poor finishing.

While there’s no easy solution to fix either of those issues, the Flyers will be encouraged with how things played out on Thursday. The offense looked in rhythm and Samuel Ersson played his best game in quite some time in goal.

Whether or not that carries over into Saturday’s tilt with the Devils remains to be seen. Ersson was playing admirably given the situation in Philadelphia’s crease for a good portion of the season, but he’s come unglued of late and is likely just gassed.

The Devils have had massive goaltending issues of their own this season, but they’ve been somewhat rectified with the arrival of Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen. New Jersey’s offensive upside has never been in doubt — even without Jack Hughes — but the defense and goaltending is another question entirely.

Philadelphia may be the only team in this matchup with anything to play for, but that often causes the betting market to over-adjust. That seems to be happening here, which is putting value on the Devils at +110 or better.

Devils vs. Flyers prediction: Pick

The Bet: Devils +110 or better

