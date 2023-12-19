Back the Flyers as slight road underdogs against the Devils during Tuesday night matchup

We are now just days away from the Christmas Break and the Philadelphia Flyers are ahead of the New Jersey Devils in the Metropolitan Division standings.

Considering the Devils were one of the preseason Stanley Cup favorites and the Flyers had the sixth-shortest odds to finish in last place in the entire league, this matchup serves as another reminder of how hard it is to predict what’s going to happen in an NHL season.

Despite the fact that they are ahead of New Jersey in the standings and currently in the midst of a 7-1-2 stretch, the Flyers are still +154 underdogs on the road on Tuesday night.

Flyers vs. Devils prediction: Analysis

For the first 15 games of the season, everybody classified Philadelphia as a pleasant surprise off to a hot start. But now that we’re closing in on the halfway point in the 2023-24 campaign it’s time to shift the narrative to respecting the Flyers as a legitimate playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.

Not only does Philadelphia have the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference right now, but it also boasts a terrific statistical portfolio. The Flyers rank 12th in goal difference at 5-on-5, but they’re fourth in expected goal rate and fifth in high-danger scoring chance percentage. Philadelphia’s lack of depth may always hold it back a bit when it comes to the team’s actual results, but the stats show that this is one of the best 5-on-5 teams in the entire league.

The Devils, too, have great 5-on-5 numbers and should trend up over the second half of this season, but it’s hard to trust New Jersey as a chunky favorite at the moment because of its goaltending. Akira Schmid has stabilized a bit of late, but Vitek Vanecek is still struggling and neither netminder has been close to consistent in 2023-24. The Devils are always a threat to outscore some shaky goaltending, but it becomes a much tougher task when they’re going up against a stalwart defensive unit like the Flyers.

With a decided edge in goal and the defensive ability to slow down the Devils, the Flyers are a live underdog (once again) on Tuesday night.

Flyers vs. Devils prediction: Pick

The Bet: Flyers +154 (DraftKings)

