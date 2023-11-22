Bet on a high scoring game between the Flyers and Islanders on Wednesday night

The Philadelphia Flyers are red hot right now. Winners of five on the spin, John Tortorella’s team is sitting in second-place in the Metropolitan Division as the NHL heads towards the first-quarter pole of the 2023-24 season. There were folks out there that thought the Flyers would be better than projected this year, but very few people saw it going this well for the Orange and Black.

The New York Islanders, on the other hand, are all over the place at the moment. The Isles have one win in their last eight games and there are rumors swirling that head coach Lane Lambert is on the hot seat, but the team’s statistical data is relatively encouraging.

The Isles have continued to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, which makes them an interesting team to handicap. Are the Islanders better than their record? Or is their inability to close out games the sign of a flawed roster that will never play up to its statistical profile?

Flyers vs. Islanders prediction: Analysis

On paper you’d say that the Islanders and Flyers have similar strengths and weaknesses. They both have strong goaltending, they’re built to play with structure and while neither team has all that much scoring depth, they have enough gamebreakers in their top-six to win games as long as their defense does its job.

That’s on paper. Because in reality, the Islanders have struggled to play to their stingy identity. While the Isles’ offensive output is encouraging -- they’ve improved their power play and rank inside the top-10 in creating expected goals and high-danger scoring chances -- their defensive play leaves a lot to be desired, especially on the penalty kill.

What’s even more surprising is that the Islanders’ offensive output actually has room to grow. Only the San Jose Sharks have a worse shooting percentage than the Isles, who should see some uptick in scoring based on regression alone.

We’ve talked at length this season about how the Flyers are a good team to back as an underdog because their structure and goaltending make them tough to beat no matter the opponent, but it does seem like the market has caught up a bit here. This game looks priced about right on the moneylines, but the total is certainly playable with the way that the Islanders are going right now.

Flyers vs. Islanders prediction: Pick

The Bet: Over 6 (-110, DraftKings)

