Back the Flyers to have another strong showing in matchup with Lightning on Saturday

Saturday’s contest between the Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning is essentially a playoff game. Just two points separate the two clubs in the Eastern Conference playoff race and they’re both looking over their shoulder at the New York Islanders, Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils.

The Flyers come into the game in the better position with 74 points, but the team is skating without the services of Sean Walker (traded), Nick Seeler, Jamie Drysdale and Rasmus Ristolainen at the moment.

Flyers vs. Lightning prediction: Analysis

Philadelphia was able to grind their way to an upset win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday, but I’d imagine that this contest will look quite different from that one. Florida is happy to get into wrestling matches and that suits Philadelphia just as well, but Tampa Bay doesn’t have time for that.

The Lightning know they need to get the game on their terms to give themselves the best shot at winning, and that means leaning on their top line and special teams. Tampa’s 5-on-5 numbers have been pedestrian all season, but the Bolts can make up for that with elite skill and the best power play in the NHL.

In some matchups, you feel like Tampa’s 5-on-5 deficiencies aren’t a massive problem, but the Flyers pose a particularly thorny matchup. Not only does Philadelphia boast terrific numbers at even strength, the Flyers also have the best penalty kill in the league this season.

All season long the Flyers have done a great job of handling adversity and punching up when their backs are against the wall, but this blueline is really depleted at the moment and it wouldn’t be a shock to see Philadelphia struggle more at even strength than we’re used to seeing because of the injuries.

Philadelphia certainly has its work cut out for it in this matchup, but it’s really hard to trust Tampa Bay as a favorite in its current form. Even with the injuries, I trust the Flyers to provide value as an underdog in a matchup that should suit their style of play.

Flyers vs. Lightning prediction: Pick

The Bet: Flyers +138 or better

