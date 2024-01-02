Bet on Flyers as slight road underdog against Oilers on Tuesday night

The Philadelphia Flyers will conclude a five-game road trip against the red-hot Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. We’re still a few games shy of the halfway point of the NHL regular season, but this contest feels pivotal for the Flyers as they try to get back on track after going 1-2-2 in their last five.

For the Oilers it’s a chance to extend their winning streak to six games and move within one point of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Edmonton is a -205 favorite at the time of writing.

Flyers vs. Oilers prediction: Analysis

For the first 30 games of the season the Flyers were earning results with great 5-on-5 play, strong goaltending and a commitment to structure that made them very tough to break down. Philadelphia’s ability to limit mistakes and keep games predictable forced more talented teams into playing their style of hockey and not the other way around. That strategy worked wonders and allowed the Flyers to get out to a 17-10-3 start to the season.

Philadelphia’s form has dropped of late, but they’re still doing a terrific job of hanging around even though they aren’t winning. The Flyers have just four losses of more than one goal in their last 25 games.

The streaking Oilers will prove to be a sturdy test for the Flyers. Edmonton’s 5-on-5 numbers (which were strong even during their 3-9-1 start) have been exceptional of late and Connor McDavid has found his all-world form over the last month. Edmonton is 13-3-0 in its last 16 contests and is averaging 4.4 goals in that span.

The Oilers will do everything they can to turn this contest into a track meet, while the Flyers will look to do the exact opposite. Philadelphia has shown a real knack for getting teams embroiled in a dog fight all season and I like their chances of slowing this game down and providing some value on a long number.

Edmonton is red hot, but this is a good opportunity to sell high and trust a team that has paid off as an underdog plenty of times already this season.

Flyers vs. Oilers prediction: Pick

The Bet: Flyers +165

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.